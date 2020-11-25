Top 10 movies on Netflix right now

Finding entertainment while being stuck at home has never been easier thanks to the Wild Wild West of streaming services, but nothing paints a more questionable picture of all of our streaming habits than the Netflix provided Top 10 most popular films list. Surprising absolutely no one, the current Top 10 leans heavily toward films for the whole family and new release Netflix exclusives. Nestled between them, however, are a few eyebrow raising choices that somehow managed to steal the hearts and time of streamers all over the world to wind up on the most-watched list.

Check back every other week with this constantly updating list of what we're all watching, for better or for worse.

10) The Christmas Chronicles

Kurt Russell is about to give you some very conflicting and weirdly sexy feelings about Santa Claus. Two kids named Kate and Teddy sneak into Santa’s sleigh, but when he discovers them and freaks out at the sight of the stowaways, Santa loses control of his reindeer and crashes his sleigh, losing all of the Christmas presents. Now it’s up to the kids and Santa to correctly deliver all of the gifts before morning, and save Christmas. A sequel is due out November 25th, so start preparing your double feature movie nights now!

09) Alien Xmas

One of the best parts of the holiday season are watching the timeless Rankin/Bass stop motion films, and Alien Xmas is a modern love letter to the classics, but with the weird humor only The Chiodo brothers (Killer Clowns from Outer Space) can deliver. It’s a sci-fi story of a selfish Alien heavily inspired by The Grinch, and stacked with voice over legends like Dee Bradley Baker, Barbara Goodson, Jessica Gee-George, and Keythe Farley. Relative newcomer Kaliayh Rhambo is adorable as Holly, a Cindy Lou Who type for 2020.

08) Hard Kill

Bruce Willis plays a billionaire tech mogul who hires mercenaries to protect a super deadly computer program before a madman ruins the world and for some reason his daughter is also held hostage in this run-of-the-mill action film boasting a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. Jesse Metcalfe and former WWE wrestler Eva Marie co-star alongside a phoning it in Willis. It’s a movie. That’s all I’ve got.

07) Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

If you’re looking for a charming way to welcome the holiday season, look no further. Jingle Jangle has the heart of a classic Christmas story, but still feels totally fresh and unique than anything made before. It’s a musical fantasy about a jaded toy maker revitalized with the spirit of creation thanks to his precarious granddaughter Journey. Forest Whitaker, Madalen Mills, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Ricky Martin all absolutely shine. It’s the perfect addition to your holiday watching favorites and soon to be an instant classic.

06) How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Is this a perfect Christmas movie? Probably. Jim Carrey’s iconic take as Dr. Seuss’ favorite holiday Whovian antagonist is an absolute delight, and brought us the now-iconic song “Where Are You, Christmas?” The comedy (especially Carrey's physical humor) still holds up after all these years, but the production design remains an absolute marvel that will immediately transport you to a winter wonderland.

05) Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Dolly Parton Christmas Special? Dolly Parton Christmas Special! Join America’s favorite blonde bombshell and great equalizer, Dolly Parton in a campy Christmas musical that feels loving no matter how you celebrate the winter season, despite this being a pretty explicitly Christian celebration. There's a song about fertility treatments sung by a pastor and his wife. No, seriously. Directed by the legendary Debbie Allen, It’s a sort-of Christmas Carol inspired tale, but any movie that has Dolly as a guardian Angel and Christine Baranski as a curmudgeon in need of some Christmas spirit is always worth celebrating.

04) If Anything Happens, I Love You

This twelve minute short film is beautiful, poignant, and absolutely gut-wrenching. It’s best to go in as blind as possible, but know that since the short tackles the emotional aftermath of school shootings, you'll be watching with a lump in your throat for the entire duration.

03) The Grinch

Featured on Netflix’s top 10 for over a month at this point, audiences can’t get enough of this rather adorable computer-animated version of the classic story from Dr. Seuss. Benedict Cumberbatch takes voice-over duty for the titular green grump, alongside a stellar voice cast featuring Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Angela Lansbury, Pharrell Williams, and the acapella darlings, Pentatonix, as the Whoville carolers. It’s the same story as it always is, punched up for today’s kids and a killer title track revamp of the theme song from Tyler the Creator. It’s cute. Your kids will love it.

02) Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

The sequel to the hit movie based on the extremely popular children’s book of the same name, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 picks off right where the last one left off. After saving the world in the previous film, inventor Flint Lockwood (Bill Hader) is asked to join his idol, Chester V. (Will Forte)’s company. Flint soon discovers that his brilliant invention that transforms water into food is not only still operational, but creating animal/vegetable hybrids. It’s now up to Flint to save the world, again, but this time from mysterious food creatures like “tacodiles” and “shrimpanzees.” It’s an ambitious return being made with wholly new material, but it’s just as fun as the original.

01) The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again

Whoever at Netflix decided that Vanessa Hudgens needed to play a European version of Sharpay Evans from High School Musical deserves a raise. A Christmas themed retelling of The Prince and the Pauper, the first film focused on Vanessa Hudgens playing both a pastry chef from Chicago and a royal princess of the fictional country Belgravia. Now in the sequel to the extremely popular first installment, Hudgens returns as the two from before and introduces a third performance as a bratty, blonde, socialite cousin hoping to manipulate the similar appearance between the three women for financial gain. This movie is ridiculously silly, extremely cheesy, but some oh-so dumb fun.