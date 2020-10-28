Top 10 movies on Netflix right now: October 2020

Finding entertainment while being stuck at home has never been easier thanks to the Wild Wild West of streaming services, but nothing paints a more questionable picture of all of our streaming habits than the Netflix provided Top 10 most popular films list. Surprising absolutely no one, the current Top 10 leans heavily toward films for the whole family and new release Netflix exclusives. Nestled between them, however, are a few eyebrow raising choices that somehow managed to steal the hearts and time of streamers all over the world to wind up on the most-watched list.

Check back every other week with this constantly updating list of what we're all watching, for better or for worse.

10) The Croods

Family friendly movies always perform really well on Netflix, but The Croods skyrocketed to the top 10 seemingly out of nowhere. The Academy Award nominated animated film tells the story of a group of cave people who survive a natural disaster, only to come in contact with a “modern” human who warns them of an impending apocalypse. It’s a pretty average kid’s movie from the perspective of an adult, but the silly characters, lush scenery, and goofy looking wild animals are a big favorite with younger audiences.

9) Cadaver

Netflix has always shined in regard to its non-American horror content, and viewers are loving the latest scare package from Norway. Cadaver is set in a post-apocalyptic not-so-far-away future where food is scarce and survival is never guaranteed. Suddenly, a mysterious voice announces an upcoming show with free food, because even during the end times, dinner theater is still here to ruin your life. Is the situation too good to be true? Well, it is a horror movie after all—so, yes.

8) Secret Life of Pets 2

An adorable and funny insight into the emotional lives of our favorite furry friends, The Secret Life of Pets 2 hopes to answer the age old question: What are our pets doing when we’re not around? The sequel to the original smash-hit, we revisit Max the Terrier (Patton Oswalt) who has now developed a nervous tic out of worry to protect his owner (Ellie Kemper)’s new toddler, Pomeranian Gidget (Jenny Slate) has to rescue Max’s favorite toy from an apartment overrun with cats, and Snowball the bunny (Kevin Hart) joins forces with a Shih Tzu named Daisy (Tiffany Haddish) to complete a dangerous mission and prove he’s more than just cuddly and cute. Kids love the silliness and animation, and adults can love all of the jokes that fly over their kids’ heads

7) The Grinch

Christmas’ continued war on Halloween is now coming in the form of this rather adorable computer-animated version of the classic story from Dr. Seuss. Benedict Cumberbatch takes voice-over duty for the titular green grump, alongside a stellar voice cast featuring Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Angela Lansbury, Pharrell Williams, and the acapella darlings, Pentatonix, as the Whoville carolers. It’s the same story as it always is, punched up for today’s kids and a killer title track revamp of the theme song from Tyler the Creator. It’s cute. Your kids will love it.

6) Tremors: Shrieker Island

Yes, there are seven Tremors movies. Fresh off the heels of the blasphemously bad last two installments, everyone’s favorite giant carnivorous worms are back and bigger than ever. Burt Gummer is once again recruited to help save an island of indigenous people threatened by Graboids and Shriekers, doubly angry because some rich jerks are trying to trophy hunt them in the process. The film is a love letter to big monster movies like Jurassic Park and man v. monster films like Predator, but more importantly, it’s a thank you to Michael Gross’ Burt Gummer who has endured the Tremors franchise for every installment.

5) ParaNorman

Halloween is just around the corner and even the littlest monster kids are starting their celebrations early. Norman is a kid who can speak to the dead, and he is informed by the ghost of his late Uncle Prenderghast that an old witch’s curse is about to come true and it’s up to him to stop it. The curse unleashes a zombie virus throughout his town, forcing Norman and his friends to ban together in order to save the city. It’s a perfect movie for kids with just the right level of creepy, but still entertaining enough for the entire family to enjoy.

4) Yes, God, Yes

Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer really gets to show off her comedic range in this raunchy comedy about a girl struggling with her burgeoning sexuality thanks to steamy AOL chat rooms and the car scene in Titanic, all while growing up in one of the most repressed communities in America—the Catholic school system. It’s a super refreshing coming of age story, and one that shines a normalized light to the oft unexplored reality of women discovering masturbation. For anyone that went through puberty during the introduction of home internet access, this is one that will surely hit close to home.

3) Hubie Halloween

How dare Adam Sandler make such an endearing Halloween comedy? The results of Hubie Halloween have been mixed, to say the least, but as a staunch defender of films like Ernest Scared Stupid, this hits right in the feel good giblets. Sandler brings out his typical rogue’s gallery and yet another goofy voice, but the positive feedback surrounding the story of Salem’s least popular defender of Halloween has been the talk of movie circles since its release. It’s safe for the whole family to enjoy, and any movie that gives June Squibb the chance to wear novelty t-shirts is worth watching.

2) Rebecca

Ben Wheatley’s highly-anticipated remake of Hitchcock’s classic Rebecca surely grabbed the attention of film fans dying to see a fantastic director handle an untouchable property. Unfortunately, the stellar performances and modern update doesn’t elevate his retelling of the source material enough to hold its own against the iconic original to some viewers. But if you're like our own Amelia Emberwing, "At the very least, you’ll have a lovely time watching Armie Hammer and Lily James play off one another in a haunted, frightened and sometimes frantic kind of love."

1) Over The Moon

Netflix created something really special with Over The Moon. Voiced almost entirely by some of the most gifted Asian-American performers working today (Phillipa Soo, Sandra Oh, Kimiko Glenn, John Cho, Margaret Cho, and Ken Jeong to name a few), the story about a curious young girl who builds a rocket ship to meet a goddess on the moon is both fantastical, yet perfectly grounded. It is, without a doubt, the most visually stunning animated film from Netflix yet, and the marriage between new-tech wizardry and Chinese mythology offers some breathtaking visuals. It’s a story about loss and how we deal with it, and offers a message of hope that all of us, of any age, could benefit from hearing right now.