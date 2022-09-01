Unwelcome: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the horror film

Unwelcome is heading to cinemas next year and follows a couple who escape their urban life for a more peaceful one in rural Ireland, but things really don't go according to plan!

The movie is directed by Jon Wright and is based on an original screenplay by Mark Stay, with a great Irish cast attached to the project including Derry Girls legend Jamie-Lee O'Donnell.

In an interview with Empire (opens in new tab), Jon Wright said: "A lot of this film is about a very urban, liberal, progressive couple getting back in touch with their primal, animal selves — this bestial side again.

"The woods at the bottom of the garden, that’s where Mother Nature lives, metaphorically. It’s like they’re going back to their ancestors in a way. And they’re certainly going back in time in a sense, going back to a place that’s much less built up and much wilder than where they start the film.”

Here's everything you need to know about Unwelcome ahead of its release...

Unwelcome arrives in movie theatres on October 28.

What is Unwelcome about?

The official plot for Unwelcome is: "A couple escape their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland, only to hear stories of mysterious creatures who live in the gnarled, ancient woods at the foot of their garden.

"As warned by their new neighbors, the creatures come when called to help souls in dire need of rescue, but it's crucial to remember that there's always a dear price to pay for their aid."

Is Unwelcome rated R/18?

This movie has been rated R for strong violence and gore, pervasive language, some drug use, and sexual material, so presumably it will receive an 18 certificate in the UK.

In Unwelcome, rural Ireland is hiding a dark secret... (Image credit: Tempo Productions Limited)

Who's in the cast of Unwelcome?

Unwelcome stars Hannah John-Kamen and Douglas Booth as Maya and Jamie, a couple who move to rural Ireland and are expecting a baby together, but their new life soon takes a dark turn.

Other cast starring in the movie includes Colm Meaney, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Chris Walley, and Kristian Nairn.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a trailer from Unwelcome is available and it looks seriously creepy! If you want a preview of what to expect from Maya and Jamie's disastrous move to Ireland, you can take a look below...