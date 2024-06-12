Vikings: Valhalla season 3 — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the historical action series
The final season of Vikings: Valhalla arrives this summer.
Skol! The Netflix hit series Vikings: Valhalla is returning for another season in 2024, set to mark the final journey for the historical action series. And we've got everything you need to know about Vikings: Valhalla season 3 right here.
Created by Jeb Stuart, Vikings: Valhalla has told the story Leif Eriksson, Harald Sigurdsson and Freydis Eriksdotter and how each of them becomes three of the most famous Vikings in history. After two exciting seasons, their journey is coming to an end, though Stuart promises to take them all to "new heights" with this final season.
Find out when Vikings: Valhalla season 3 is set to premiere, who is set to star and watch the trailer for the final season below.
Vikings: Valhalla season 3 release date
Fans everywhere can watch all episodes of Vikings: Valhalla season 3 on Netflix as of Thursday, July 11.
If you need to catch up with the show, both Vikings: Valhalla season 1 and Vikings: Valhalla season 2 are available to watch in their entirety on Netflix.
Of course, to watch the show you must have a Netflix subscription.
Vikings: Valhalla season 3 cast
The show's main trio of stars are all back to conclude the series, as Sam Corlett will once again play Leif Eriksson, Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson and Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter. Also returning for the new season are Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy and Bradley Freegard as King Canute.
There are also some new additions to the Vikings: Valhalla cast, including Florian Munteanu (Creed II, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Maniakes, a fearless Byzantine general, and Goran Višnjić (ER, The Boys) as Erik the Red, Leif and Freydis' father.
Vikings: Valhalla season 3 plot
Taking its inspiration from the original History Channel series Vikings, Vikings: Valhalla takes place 100 years later and follows a new generation of heroes as they must fight for their own beliefs, territory and legacy in the early 11th century.
As for what is going to happen in the final season, here is a synopsis from Netflix:
"In pursuit of a new Viking home, our heroes must venture further than they ever have before. From Constantinople to Greenland to the edge of the known world. But before they can set sail for new horizons, they must travel back to where it all started for one last battle. Heroes will become Legends in this final chapter in the Vikings: Valhalla saga."
Vikings: Valhalla season 3 trailer
Watch the official trailer for Vikings: Valhalla season 3 directly below:
