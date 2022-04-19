White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch — premise, trailer and everything we know about the new documentary

In what will be a true throwback moment for some, White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch revives a brand name that once stood as a symbol for "All-American" fashion.

With a history of debuting buzzworthy documentaries like Tiger King and Fyre, this new Netflix documentary explores how Abercrombie & Fitch managed to rise in popularity using discriminatory marketing tactics as well as equally controversial hiring practices. For those that have ever worn the infamous moose logo and perhaps popped the collar of their A&F polo shirt, this is a must-see documentary.

Here’s everything we know about White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch.

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch premise

The premise of White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch has been described by Netflix as the following:

"Abercrombie & Fitch conquered malls in the late '90s and early '00s with gorgeous models, pulsing dance beats and a fierce scent. But while the brand was running white-hot, its popular "all-American" image began burning out as controversy came to light surrounding its exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring."

We should make note of the fact that this documentary will focus on the company under the helm of former CEO Mike Jeffries. Given the company is now run under the guidance of Fran Horowitz, Abercrombie & Fitch has responded to the film via Instagram by stating:

"...While the problematic elements of that era have already been subject to wide and valid criticism over the years, we want to be clear that they are actions, behaviors and decisions that would not be permitted or tolerated at the company now.

"As we’ve evolved, we’ve felt the love from this community. We are grateful for the support you have given us as we’ve taken intentional steps to be inclusive and welcoming to everyone.

"Thank you for giving us the chance to show you who Abercrombie is today and for being a part of who we will be tomorrow. We know the work is never done and remain committed to continually creating a company of which we can all be proud."

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch director

Directing White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch is Alison Klayman. Klayman is steadily proving herself to be a true force to be reckoned with in Hollywood, previously directing the Alanis Morissette documentary Jagged, and The Brink, a project about Donald Trump’s infamous advisor Steve Bannon.

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch trailer

The White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch trailer makes you think twice about the importance of conscious consumerism and brand awareness.

How to watch White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

If you’re hoping to catch what we predict will be the next trending documentary, you will need a subscription to Netflix. White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch is a Netflix Original program and is streaming exclusively on the platform.

Those without a Netflix subscription can easily sign up for one with just a few clicks.