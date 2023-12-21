Wilderness with Simon Reeve: destinations, what happens and everything you need to know

Wilderness with Simon Reeve on BBC2 sees the intrepid presenter explore Earth’s last great wildernesses. He'll venture further into the unknown than ever before, exploring some of the last remote areas left on the planet.

In this series Simon will explore the Pacific Ocean’s Coral Triangle, Africa’s Congo rainforest and Kalahari Desert and the awe-inspiring landscape of Patagonia in South America, meeting those who call these wildernesses their home and asking how we can preserve these wonders for future generations.

“These have been the most extraordinary journeys and expeditions I’ve ever undertaken. They were knackering, sweaty, draining, emotional, inspiring and occasionally scary. But always bloody brilliant,” says Simon. “Our planet is sublimely beautiful. What an incredible wild home we still have to look after and celebrate. We travelled and trekked deep into some of our last great wilderness areas, to capture their beauty, meet the people who live there, and find some of the most spectacular wildlife on the planet, including giant whale sharks, pumas, and bonobos, perhaps our closest relatives.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the BBC2 series Wilderness with Simon Reeve…

What happens in Wilderness with Simon Reeve

Wilderness with Simon Reeve sees adventurer Simon journey deep into the heart of some of Earth’s great wildernesses, exploring the few remaining remote areas where nature still rules supreme. He’ll head to the Coral Triangle in the Pacific Ocean, Africa’s Congo Rainforest and Kalahari Desert, and Patagonia in South America. He will get to know those who live in these wildernesses and get up close and personal to incredible creatures such as whale sharks and pumas. Experiencing the world at its most beautiful and fragile, he’ll investigate what the future holds for these last wild areas.

Wilderness with Simon Reeve episode guide

Is there a trailer?

All about Simon Reeve

Adventurer, filmmaker, author and presenter Simon Reeve has travelled the world making series such as Incredible Journeys with Simon Reeve, Mediterranean with Simon Reeve, Equator, Indian Ocean, Simon Reeve's South America and Australia with Simon Reeve. He’s also journeyed closer to home, presenting the travelogues Cornwall with Simon Reeve and The Lakes with Simon Reeve.