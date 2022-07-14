Wrong Place starring Bruce Willis: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

Wrong Place sees Bruce Willis playing a former police chief who will stop at nothing to protect his family.

Wrong Place is a new action-thriller featuring Hollywood legend, Bruce Willis, and it's coming to theaters very soon!

It sees Willis (in one of his final roles) drawing on his long history as an action star as Frank Richards, a security guard who finds himself targeted by dangerous criminals after he becomes the lone witness to an execution.

When those same bad guys attempt to silence him and his family, they find out that Frank can still take care of himself as he steps up to the plate to protect his daughter.

Here's everything we know about Wrong Place...

Wrong Place is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, July 15.

Wrong Place cast

Action hero Bruce Willis (Die Hard) leads the cast of Wrong Place as Frank Richards, the ex-police chief turned security guard.

This will be one of Willis' final roles, as his family announced on Instagram that he would be "stepping away" from his acting career (opens in new tab) following an aphasia diagnosis earlier this year.

Ashley Greene (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1) also stars as Frank's daughter, Chloe, along with Massi Furlan (Jumanji: The Next Level) as Virgil, Adam Huel Potter (Deadlock) as Leon, Michael Sirow (Primal) as Jake, Stacey Danger (Scandal) as Chloe's friend, Tammy and Texas Battle (5th Ward) as Captain East.

What's the plot?

In Wrong Place, ex-police officer turned security guard Frank Richards inadvertently becomes the only eyewitness to a killing. This paints a target on the backs of Frank and his family.

Vertical Entertainment's plot summary for the film reads: "Frank (Bruce Willis), a former police chief of a small town, finds himself being hunted down by a meth kingpin seeking to silence him before he can deliver eyewitness testimony against his family, but ultimately finds himself up against more than he bargained for when he threatens to harm Frank's daughter (Ashley Greene)."

Is there a Wrong Place trailer?

Yes, and it's packed full of action from the get-go, as it kicks off with the execution that Frank stumbles onto. From there, things quickly get out of hand as Jake kidnaps Frank's family.

It looks like they're definitely getting more than they bargained for, though; not only is Frank determined to protect his family, it's clear Chloe is just as capable when it comes to fending off bad guys, as we see her dealing with her captors in a variety of nasty ways.

Who directed Wrong Place?

Wrong Place has been helmed by music supervisor-turned-director Mike Burns, who made his directorial debut with Out of Death (which also starred Bruce Willis) in 2021.