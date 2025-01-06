WWE on Netflix in the UK: launch date, shows, interviews and everything we know

WWE is moving to a new home in the UK after the company signed a long-term partnership with Netflix.

The deal sees the company's flagship Monday night show Raw moving to Netflix, leaving linear TV for the first time in its 31-year history — and the good news is that all your other favourite WWE shows will be joining it too.

"We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fanbase, on Netflix," said Netflix's Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria. "By combining our reach, recommendations and fandom with WWE, we'll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members. Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year, and we're thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE."

So what does this mean for fans of WWE in the UK? Here's everything you need to know...

When does WWE launch on Netflix UK?

WWE's deal with Netflix begins on January 6 2025, and the first new content from WWE to premiere on Netflix will be the Raw episode airing on Monday January 6 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET in the US — which means that it will be available from 1am on Tuesday January 7 in the UK.

Which WWE shows will be on Netflix UK?

From January 6, Netflix will be the exclusive UK home of Raw every week, as well as Netflix's other weekly shows, SmackDown and NXT. In addition to these, the company's annual Premium Live Events (PLEs) such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble will be released on Netflix, as will WWE's documentaries and original series. WWE content will be available as part of a standard Netflix plan, with no additional subscription required.

What's happening in the first episode of Raw on Netflix?

As you might expect, WWE are bringing out lots of the big guns for their Netflix debut, and the opening episode — broadcast live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles — is set to feature John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair and lots more WWE favourites, as well as an appearance from Logan Paul. The episode will also see Liv Morgan defending her Women's World Champion title against Rhea Ripley.

WWE stars on the move to Netflix

Johnny Gargano

WWE star Johnny Gargano (Image credit: WWE/Getty Images)

How excited are you about WWE coming to Netflix? "So incredibly excited! I'm a huge fan of Netflix, I watch it all the time, and the fact that literally all WWE programming in the UK is going to be on Netflix now — I'm talking Raw, I'm talking Smackdown, NXT, PLEs — it's unbelievable. It's such a great, great time to be a wrestling fan, and the amount of eyes that are already on Netflix, that's just going to open up our product to even more."

What would you say to new viewers considering watching WWE for the first time? "There's absolutely nothing like what we do, honestly. If you like live sports, if you like entertainment, if you like drama, if you like action, a little bit of comedy... I think WWE offers just about everything anyone could want."

What's the best entryway into wrestling? Is there a particular show they should try first? "I think everyone is different. Some people are more attracted to the physical aspect of what we do, the in-ring aspect, and some are more into the lights and the entrances, some are more into the promos, so I don't think there's really an entryway into it — you've just gotta watch a Raw or a Smackdown or a PLE. Obviously Wrestlemania would be a good start if you want to start there and kind of work backwards, but really there's something for everybody — wherever you start, you're going to be in a good spot!"

Carmelo Hayes

WWE star Carmelo Hayes (Image credit: MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

How are you feeling about WWE coming to Netflix? "I'm extremely excited, I think we're gonna open up a whole new fanbase for us. All three shows across NXT, Raw and Smackdown — in the UK, at least — are gonna get a whole new exposure from people who might never have seen us before."

What would you say to viewers thinking about watching for the first time? "It's hot and it's fresh right now. I think WWE is going through another boom period, and this Netflix exposure is really going to open up a lot of people's eyes to say, 'hey man, this wrestling thing is kinda cool, and we can relate to these characters'."

What inspired you to become a wrestler? "Definitely the characters — as a kid, you're always thinking about superheroes, right? For me, it was Batman, Spider-Man, and also The Rock, John Cena, Rey Mysterio — those were real-life superheroes, they had backstories, and you'd watch them week-to-week, live."

Do you feel like a real-life superhero now too? "Sometimes I've gotta step out of my shoes and and realise how they view me, because I see myself as regular, you know, but there are kids who do look up to you like that — the same way I looked up to whoever it was when I was a kid!"

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)

WWE stars Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, aka Pretty Deadly (Image credit: WWE/Getty Images)

How excited are you about WWE coming to Netflix? Elton: "We're incredibly excited! You've got the biggest streaming platform in the world, you've got the best wrestling and sports entertainment company in the world, so you merge them two big titans together, and what do you get?" Kit: "A behemoth!"

Why should people tune in to WWE if they haven't watched before? Kit: "For us, growing up in the UK, it was actually hard to watch WWE — you needed a certain channel and you had to pay for this and that. Now, everyone's got Netflix, it's going to be so easy, so I think it really opens up that opportunity — and what do you think they will come to expect?" Elton: "Well, I think the best thing about WWE is that there really is something for everybody. As with any TV show or movie, there are some characters you like and some you don't, and some plots you like and some you don't. I think there is maybe a misconception that people wouldn't necessarily like the product, but I think once everybody does tune in — or especially if you can get yourself down to a local live event — I think your opinion will change. That's the exciting thing about Netflix: someone might put it on casually..." Kit: "And fall in love!"

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton (Image credit: WWE/Getty Images)

How are you feeling about WWE coming to Netflix? "We're super-excited. WWE is going to be global, international, there's going to be so much more people watching us — and more importantly, Tiffy Time is going to be on Netflix!"

What inspired you to become a wrestler? "I was a gymnast my entire life, and I feel like gymastics and wrestling are kind of intertwined a little bit. There are lots of things that I do in the ring that I did in gymnastics, and I was always kind of a big personality, so I thought wrestling was the perfect fit for me."

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green

WWE stars Piper Niven and Chelsea Green (Image credit: WWE/Getty Images)

How excited are you that WWE is coming to Netflix UK? Piper: "We're so excited that we're going to be on Netflix. That's what we like to do at home: relax, sit on the couch, get our animals, get our popcorn and binge Netflix. And now we can binge our favourite people: us!" Chelsea: "We're not originally from America — I'm from Canada, and Piper's from Scotland — so this is going to be huge for other countries outside America. I'm very excited to have a wider audience." Piper: "I feel like the UK really deserves this because they always got the raw end of the deal. It was always difficult getting wrestling if you didn't have Sky, and now the UK gets everything!"