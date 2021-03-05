'You Are What You Eat' on Channel 5 — start date, host, and everything you need to know as the iconic series returns

You Are What You Eat is returning to Channel 5 this year.

The revamped series won't just look at food, it will also analyse other factors such as sleep and anxiety to help support others with a healthy lifestyle.

Murray Boland, CPL’s Creative Director said: “The great thing about bringing back this classic format is that Channel 5 really want to do something new with it that feels warm and life affirming. That is exactly the kind of programme that we love to make.

"As the nation gets back up and running, we’re making a show that will reflect the new challenges that we all face in keeping happy and healthy — it’s a really exciting opportunity.”

Here's everything we know about You Are What You Eat so far...

We haven't got a confirmed release date for You Are What You Eat yet, but we do know it'll air on Channel 5 later this year. The original series aired between 2004 and 2007 with Gillian McKeith and aired on Channel 4. This reboot is the first time we've seen this format in 15 years, so fans of the original will no doubt be excited to tune in.

Who is presenting the reboot?

Trisha Goddard is presenting Channel 5's You Are What You Eat, stepping into the shoes of Gillian McKeith. She said: "I am thrilled to have been asked to do YAWYE! Many years ago, I finally worked out that what I ate helped dictate not only my physical health, but most importantly my mental health. Our bodies are like cars: fill it with the wrong fuel, leave it parked in one spot for way too long and bit by bit, it’s going to start falling apart!"

She adds:"There has been extra stress on us recently because so many of us have been forced to drastically change routines and extra stress has meant that while our social lives have shrunk, the same can’t always be said for our waistlines. There is nothing more uplifting than finding how to create the best version of yourself. So working with people who want to improve the way they feed themselves; body and soul is really exciting.”

What should we expect from the new series?

You Are What You Eat is made up of six 60 minute episodes, which will air weekly. It follows host Trisha, Dr Amir Khan (from GPs: Behind Closed Doors) and a team of experts as they motivate two unhealthy eaters to change their lifestyles and become the healthiest versions of themselves.

Each week, the participants see their weekly food consumption presented on the "bad food table" as they discover just how unhealthy they have become. The series will see the return of the infamous poo test to examine their gut health, and they'll discover how to lose weight healthily through meal plans, exercise regimes and top tips from experts. In addition to this, the series will focus on the mental and emotional issues that are at the root of why so many of us are overeating and choosing unhealthy food options.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but stay tuned!