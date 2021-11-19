Black Friday TV deals 2021 — the top sales right now

Although Black Friday is still a week away there are already some great Black Friday TV deals to shop.

Retailers are revving up for the biggest event of the year as we head towards the holiday season and many are already putting out sale prices that rival last year's Black Friday deals.

From smart TV deals to offers on OLED and QLED TVs and even some great prices on budget TVs, we're seeing great value across the board. We'll continue to bring you the deals as they come through but, if you see a deal you like and you're worried about delays and stock problems, you might want to shop now, rather than wait for the extravaganza on November 26.

As always, it's the fine print that matters so make sure you check the specs, shop on official sites and know what you're buying before you press submit. Now for the deals...

Where to find Black Friday TV deals in the US

Where to find Black Friday TV deals in the UK

We're already seeing lots of decent TV deals ahead of Black Friday. We'll update this list as deals come and go, so check back often!

Our pick of early Black Friday TV Deals: US

Insignia™ 24" F20 series LED HD Smart Fire TV $169.99 Insignia™ 24" F20 series LED HD Smart Fire TV $169.99 $99.99 (save 40%) | Best Buy This highly-rated Smart TV really is a budget best buy, coming in at just under $100 with HD screen, built-in WiFi and Fire TV for streaming and Alexa Voice Remote.

was $719.99, now $499.99 (save $220)| Amazon Toshiba 65" C350KU LED 4K Smart Fire TV was $719.99, now $499.99 (save $220)| Amazon

A Toshiba 4K Smart TV for under $500, now we're talking. Includes Fire TV for easy access to thousands of channels without the need for a separate streaming device and in-built Alexa Voice Remote.

was $599.99, now $499.99 | Samsung Store Samsung 43" Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV was $599.99, now $499.99 | Samsung Store

There's a $100 saving on the 43" popular Samsung 4K TV, comes in a variety of sizes, all with early Black Friday prices. It's a beautiful-looking, slim TV with object-tracking sound and a wide-viewing angle.

TCL Roku 4K Smart TV: $349.99 TCL Roku 4K Smart TV: $349.99 $274.68 (save 21%) | Amazon) This 4-series TCL Roku TV comes with a 4K picture of stunning clarity, fast search, access to thousands of channels and a super simple home screen, personalized to you.

Hisense 85" H65 series LED 4K Smart TV was $1,849.99, now $1,099.99 ($750 saving) | Best Buy Hisense 85" H65 series LED 4K Smart TV was $1,849.99, now $1,099.99 ($750 saving) | Best Buy

If you're in the market for a huge TV at a huge discount, here's another Best Buy deal, this time giving you $750 off this HiSense 85" H65 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV.

Our pick of early Black Friday TV Deals—UK

was £329.99, now £229.99 (save 30%)| Currys JVC 39" C3210 Smart HDR LED TV, was £329.99, now £229.99 (save 30%)| Currys

This is a great, feature-packed Smart TV that includes built-in Freeview, apps for Netflix, Prime Video and Britbox and for catch-up TV services like BBC iPlayer.

Samsung AU8000 43 Inch Smart TV now £379 (save 31%)| Amazon Samsung AU8000 43 Inch Smart TV now £379 (save 31%)| Amazon

This 43" Smart TV from Samsung comes complete with built-in Alexa, adaptive sound — that adjusts your tv to your living space, motion Xcelerator and Samsung Q-Symphony audio that pairs your TV to a Samsung Soundbar.

was £1,399, now £899 (save 35%)| AO.com LG 65" Nanocell 866PA Smart 4K Ultra HD TV was £1,399, now £899 (save 35%)| AO.com

AO.com has a bundle of great early Black Friday deals and this 65" 4K Ultra HD TV from LG is no exception. Its wide angle means everyone gets a great view and the Dolby tech adjusts the picture contrast and sound for a personal cinema experience.

was £2199, now £1,799 (save £400) | Argos Sony Bravia XR 65" A80J OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV was £2199, now £1,799 (save £400) | Argos

Argos has some surprisingly good deals on electronics, plus offers multiple ways to get hold of your bargain, once you've bought it. This hugely popular Sony Bravia TV has an OLED screen, 4K Ultra HD display, Dolby Vision for enhanced viewing as well as voice control, a Freeview and a Freesat tuner built-in and an internet browser and smart apps for accessing streaming channels.

When is Black Friday 2021? When do the deals start?

Black Friday 2021 is on Friday, 26 November — it always falls the day after Thanksgiving. But lots of good deals are already available and more are likely to come in the run-up to the big event. These days "Black Friday" is a month-long affair starting mid-November and running through Thanksgiving and beyond.

Retailers like Currys and Argos (in the UK) and Walmart and Best Buy (in the US) have sales and daily deals all the way through the month of November so it's worth keeping a lookout on anything you're interested in — just in case there's a special offer.

Black Friday shopping tips