Best Studio Ghibli Films on HBO Max in 2020

Source: Studio Ghibli (Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Studio Ghibli is responsible for some of the greatest animated films of all time, and finally, you can stream them all in one place! HBO Max has a full catalog of Ghibli to dive into, and for anyone going in blind, it can be a little hard to decide which one to watch first. Fortunately, you can't go wrong with any of these fantastic movies. With heart-warming and engaging stories, unforgettable characters, and beautiful animation, here are our top picks for the best Studio Ghibli films. However, if you want to start with a bang, the award-winning Spirited Away is a great choice.

Best Overall: Spirited Away

Source: Studio Ghibli (Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Ten-year-old Chihiro is less than enthusiastic about moving away from the life she knew and starting all over again. After taking a wrong turn, Chihiro and her parents wind up in a mysterious and seemingly abandoned amusement park, but not everything is as it seems. Suddenly trapped in a world full of spirits, our young hero must find a way to save her parents and return home.

Spirited Away is more than just a simple fairy tale. It manages to capture a beautiful coming-of-age story and establishes strong, memorable characters in a unique adventure. Chihiro is a stand-out as a strong female lead who experiences so much growth; it feels like you are taking the journey right beside her. Let's just say some tears will be shed. Plus, the way director Hayao Miyazaki connects his characters makes it difficult to pinpoint a "villain." A dazzling soundtrack and stunning animation support this narrative, and it all culminated in an Academy Award for best animated feature. The colors, sights, and sounds are so brilliant, and Miyazaki truly makes the Spirit World come to life.

However, while this is the pinnacle of animated films, it does have a few scenes that may prove too frightening for young children. Also, the runtime sits at 125 minutes. While there are plenty of action-filled sequences and captivating visuals, some children may not be able to sit that long. Regardless, the brilliant story is an amazing experience from start to finish and has earned its spot as the best overall.

Reasons to watch:

Unique and moving narrative

Exciting action scenes

Great character development

Good balance of quiet moments and action

Great main character

Beautiful animation

Reasons to avoid:

Some scenes could frighten children

125 minute runtime too long for little ones

Spirited Away Best Overall



Enter the Spirit World



Young Chihiro is trapped in the Spirit World. To get home, she must face witches, demons, and spirits on an unforgettable journey.



View

Best for Families: My Neighbor Totoro

Source: Studio Ghibli (Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

My Neighbor Totoro is an adorable little film. We follow sisters Satsuki and Mei as they move to a spooky new house to be closer to their ailing mother. It's a sweet, simple story of sisterhood, family, and a little touch of forest magic. Running at just 86 minutes long, it's the perfect film to enjoy with your little ones. (My toddler loves it!) Though I recommend this as a family film, this story is a fit for any age.

This film has a variety of colorful and loveable characters, and it's able to say so much with very little action. It's a great story of sibling love, dealing with family hardship, and the power of imagination and childhood. The animation and soundtrack are also lovely.

While this film is one of my favorites, there isn't much action going on. So, if you're looking for something to get your blood pumping, this is not the film for you. Also, if you are a fan of the original 1989/1993 English dub, you may not be a fan of the 2005 redo. It is, however, a delightful look at childhood innocence and serves as a great reminder of what truly matters in life.

Reasons to watch:

Great for little kids

Family-friendly themes

Wonderful soundtrack

A fit for any age

Reasons to avoid:

Not a lot of action

Newer English dub sound effects/voices odd

My Neighbor Totoro Best Families



Hey, let's go!



Satsuki and Mei are moving to a new home. However, they didn't expect to find spirits of the forest living there first.



View

Best Fantasy Pick: Howl's Moving Castle

Source: Studio Ghibli (Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

In a world of witches and wizards, the hat-maker Sophie gets whisked away as a victim of circumstance. A chance encounter with the infamous wizard, Howl, sends her on a journey to break free of a rather unusual curse. In a tangled web of magic, warring countries, and unexpected twists, sometimes an average, everyday person can make a difference. Miyazaki films have an amazing way of surprising their viewers, especially when it comes to character growth and motivation, and that's all reflected in Sophie's journey.

Of course, Howl's Moving Castle has incredible animation. It also has a great cast of characters, one voiced in the English dub by the hilarious Billy Crystal. However, it should be noted that this particular movie does portray some frightening scenes, including depictions of war. It may be too much for little ones to handle. It also features heavy "anti-war" themes.

Reasons to watch:

Brilliant voice acting

Unique story-telling and twists

Incredible animation

Great character development

Reasons to avoid:

Depictions of war

Scenes may be too frightening for young children

Howl's Moving Castle Best Fantasy Pick



Witches and wizards



In a world torn by warring countries, Sophie must try to rid herself of an unusual curse by seeking out the infamous wizard, Howl.



View

Best Battle-Inspired: Princess Mononoke

Source: Studio Ghibli (Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Princess Mononoke captures the horrors and complicated nature of war, and is one of Miyazaki's darker films. As a bystander, Prince Ashitaka must leave his world behind as horrors of battle drag him into a conflict. Ancient Gods, demons, hired samurai, ironworkers, and warlords are locked in a struggle that will bring devastation to all.

In a perfect blend of old world and new age ideas, this is unlike any other Miyazaki film. It doesn't shy away from the terrors of war and the destruction such conflicts leave in its wake. Stunning animation and a moving soundtrack pair with an intense story where lines between good and evil are blurred. While this is an overall excellent watch, it's definitely not for kids due to extreme violence, language, and darker themes.

Reasons to watch:

Edgy, compelling story

Multi-dimensional characters

Blend of old world and new world story-telling

Great animation

Moving soundtrack

Reasons to avoid:

Not a good choice for children

Strong language

Dark themes

Violence/blood/war

Princess Mononoke Best Battle-Inspired



A world of gods and demons



The ancient gods battle against warlords and samurai to protect the sanctity of the forest and the mysterious Forest Spirit.



View

Best Fairy Tale: Ponyo

Source: Studio Ghibli (Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Ponyo is a nod to the classic Hans Christian Anderson story, The Little Mermaid, and is both charming and adorable. Sweet little Ponyo wants to escape her world under the sea and meets five-year-old Sōsuke. The two establish an unbreakable bond; however, Ponyo's father is quite ready to let his little girl go just yet.

Ponyo is a magical tale of love, leaps of faith, and a little oceanic magic. It's also incredibly cute. With a perfect balance of tension, levity, and lovable characters, it's easy to enjoy. It's an excellent film for just about any age, and little ones will love the colorful animation. It sits at about 101 minutes long, which is not too terrible. It has that distinct Miyazaki blend of real-world and fantasy.

Reasons to watch:

An adorable story of love and friendship

Perfect family film

Stunning animation and music

Reasons to avoid:

Maybe a bit too sweet?

Story can be a little confusing at points

Ponyo Best Fairy Tale



Ponyo loves ham!



A curious daughter of an ocean wizard finds friendship with a little human boy. Unfortunately, her untapped magic swells the sea.



View

Best Drama: The Wind Rises

Source: Studio Ghibli (Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Stepping away from the magical aspect of Studio Ghibli, The Wind Rises takes a more dramatic turn. The final film Miyazaki created before his retirement in 2013, (of course, he's back as of 2017) it stays rooted in the real world, specifically Japan in the years between 1918 and 1945. Jiro Horikoshi dreamed of building airplanes since his youth. We follow him through his trials and tribulations of achieving his dream, despite his near-sightedness.

This heartfelt story captures real-life struggles in World War II Japan, and that sometimes following a dream could have unexpected consequences. While it does have an uplifting message, The Wind Rises is not for the faint at heart. It tackles difficult themes, ideas, and a subject matter that children may not have been exposed to. It's not a "typical" Studio Ghibli film, but it is powerful. It's definitely worth a watch.

Reasons to watch:

True-to-life story

Captures real-life struggles

Crisp, beautiful animation style

Touching character relationships

Reasons to avoid:

Dramatic themes may too much for children

Different from other Studio Ghibli films

You'll run out of tissues

The Wind Rises Best Drama



Look to the sky



A young man with aspirations to fly tries to achieve his dream in World War II Japan while facing violence, racism, and loss.



View

Best True to Life: My Neighbors the Yamadas

Source: Studio Ghibli (Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

A little slice of life is always pleasant, and that's precisely what you'll get with the vignettes in My Neighbors the Yamadas. The film follows the daily lives of the Yamada family, in all of their glorious imperfect fashion. Experience everyday troubles and hilarity in a simple yet amazing little movie.

Directed by Isao Takahata, this film is told a little differently than other Studio Ghibli entry. It takes on a more "cartoony" style, which perfectly matches the tone. It's funny, endearing, and a little sweet, which means it mirrors everyday life and how family can be a wonderful thing.

Reasons to watch:

Short, sweet, and funny

Relatable characters and stories

Unique water-color style animation

Reasons to avoid:

Animation is much different than other Ghibli films

My Neighbors the Yamadas Best True to Life



For the love of family



A charming collection of vignettes capture the love and chaos of family life.



View

Best Adventure: Castle in the Sky

Source: Studio Ghibli (Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

If you want a film that captures everything on this list, then Castle in the Sky is a perfect pick. Pirates, princesses, magic, a hidden castle in the sky —this movie has it all! Adventure literally falls into Pazu's arms one evening as he catches a glowing girl named Sheeta floating down from the sky. Soon the dreaded Dola Gang and the military come barging into the small mining town to stake their claim on Sheeta and the pendant she carries.

Castle in the Sky takes exploration and excitement to new heights, as the two protagonists avoid capture and search for the mysterious sky-city, Laputa. This movie is a great blend of action, character, humor, and drama. It isn't too intense, but it does maintain a good balance between the different themes. It really does take you on a whirlwind adventure with love, courage, and discovery. Still, if you have kids who can't sit for two hours, this film has a run-time of 124 minutes, and some scenes might be too intense for very young viewers.

Reasons to watch:

This film has action-packed everything

Adorable character relationships

Intriguing story with sci-fi elements

Amazing animation

Reasons to avoid:

Contains some scenes too scary for little kids

Long-run time for little ones

Castle in the Sky Best Adventure



Laputa



Pirates, military power, mysterious weapons, and a princess on the run; Castle in the Sky is an action-packed adventure.



View

Bottom line

Whether you are looking for a heartfelt family film or a true-to-life narrative, Studio Ghibli has a movie for you. You really can't go wrong with any of these amazing films streaming on HBO Max . Each one is special in its own way; it was tough to narrow them down.

However, if you are just looking for a place to start watching them all, Spirited Away is a great place to start. Chihiro is a relatable protagonist who finds a strength she didn't know she had and grows tremendously on her journey through the Spirit World. With spectacular animation and a moving soundtrack, this film has all the pieces for an enchanted movie experience.

Credits — The team that worked on this guide

Sara Gitkos Writer, editor, and Studi Ghibli fan. She had a difficult time picking her favorites for this list. When not watching Studio Ghibli films, she's busy working on something Nintendo or tech-related, or spending time with her family.