Coronation Street spoilers: The net closes in on Sharon Bentley

Jenny grows suspicious of of Sharon Bentley - will she work out what she's been up to?

In tonight's hour-long episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings) Sharon Bentley tells Gemma she has decided to move back home and she insists on meeting for a leaving drink.

Jenny is suspicious when Sharon tells them of her change of plan.

Johnny and Jenny head to the bistro for lunch, but Jenny’s put out to clock Ronnie and Sharon at the next table but is intrigued when Johnny says he knows her from the prison and that he has no knowledge of the mentoring scheme she claims to be part of.

When Jenny asks Gary to find out what he can about Harvey she is shocked to discover the link between Harvey and Sharon. What will she do with the info?

Meanwhile Sharon has clocked the intimacy between Ronnie and tells Jenny to watch her back!

Jenny knows that Sharon has been lying...

Peter shares his good news with Adam, that he’s back on the transplant list. Carla does her best to appear upbeat, but it’s clear she’s worried.

Over lunch in Speed Daal, Daniel persuades a reluctant Adam that they should offer themselves up as liver donors for Peter.

But will Peter accept their help?

Daniel and Adam offer to be liver donors for Peter

When George reveals that it’s Seb’s funeral tomorrow, Nina’s deeply hurt to realise Abi kept it from her and clearly doesn’t want her there.

Asha feels for her, before meeting up with Corey to make out she misses him. He tries to convince her to spend the afternoon in the empty flat upstairs.

She assures Corey that she hopes they can be together again one day, but for now they’re best off just as mates. Corey’s clearly unimpressed.

Asha decides to help poor Nina

Sally’s annoyed to catch Tim tucking into a full English breakfast and reminds Elaine about his heart condition. Elaine’s chastened, is it time to leave?

As Evelyn lists the chores she has planned for her, Bernie is forced to bite her tongue.

When Dev spots Evelyn pegging out the washing in the backyard, he’s amused and points out that her injured leg is clearly much better. Evelyn’s furious.

Dev admits to Bernie that Evelyn’s had them over a barrel and there’s nothing wrong with her leg. Bernie’s fuming and vows to get even.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings.