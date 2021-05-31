Doctors spoilers: Guest appearance by ex-Hollyoaks star Nathan Sussex

Nathan Sussex, who played baddie Buster on Hollyoaks makes a guest appearance on today's episode of Doctors as a stressed-out nurse

Ex-Hollyoaks star Nathan Sussex guests on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nathan played Damon's abusive dad, Buster Smith on Hollyoaks.

The character was sent to prison for sexual abuse.

On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Nathan plays a nurse, Alan Carling.

Alan has an appointment with Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), as he is worried about prostate cancer.

While Alan waits for test results, he faces drama on the homefront.

His sister Jen Mason (Catrin Powell) unexpectedly invites herself to stay after leaving her husband again.

Then Alan's son Liam Bright (Jon-Paul Bell) visits.

Trouble is, Jen and Liam do not get on.

So an already stressful time for Alan is just made worse!

Sid is in the news after the success of the charity challenges on Doctors!

Meanwhile, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is on a high after completing all the charity challenges.

Daniel offers to donate £800 to make the total raised up to £6,000.

Sid becomes a local celebrity when he is interviewed by Midlands Today (and one-time TV AM) presenter, Nick Owen!

Elsewhere, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) escape the drama of the Mill for a pamper day at a spa.

Ruhma talks about her new lease of life after her COVID scare.

There's clearly something on Karen's mind too.

But the surgery receptionist gets upset and runs off!

Back at the surgery, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) makes an unexpected decision about her HCA training.

What's going on with Valerie?

Could it be, she has lost her mojo?

Doctors continues this Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One