EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Beale wants Zack out!

Sharon Beale is pushed to her limit, Jean Slater tries to bring Ruby Fowler and Martin Fowler back together, and Mila worries about her sister

Sharon Beale makes a decision about Zack Hudson in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sharon Beale is horrified as the guests at the gym launch stare in stunned silence following Zack Hudson’s row with Kheerat Panesar.

Aware that Sharon’s big day is about to be ruined, Kheerat apologises for locking troublemaker Zack in the locker room.

Zack Hudson can't believe it when Sharon Beale tells him to leave! (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Sharon, however, is not angry with Kheerat, she’s furious with Zack for constantly causing her grief! She tells a shocked Zack that she’s reached her limit and she wants him to pack his bags and leave.

Meanwhile, with Linda Carter at the gym to offer an olive branch to Sharon, the two friends quickly make amends.

Linda asks Sharon what’s going on between her and Kheerat, but Sharon is coy.

Nancy Carter makes a decision about her living situation

As Sharon rages about Zack, Linda advises her to be cautious, pointing out that Zack is still her blood, despite his actions. Sharon has food for thought and later tells Linda she’s asked Zack to stay, while Linda makes up with daughter Nancy Carter, who agrees to move back home.

Jean is concerned by Martin Fowler’s confession that he’s worried he’s losing wife Ruby Fowler. She approaches Ruby and asks her to try and show Martin’s stepdaughter Lily Slater some love.

Ruby has an appointment with the consultant and when she returns home she tells Martin that she needs him to be supportive. She softens as Martin promises that he’ll always be by her side.

Mila is troubled when her sister Kioni brings up her trip with their mum, saying it’s booked for two weeks time. She asks Kathy Beale if Kioni can stay with them for a bit but Kathy is reluctant. Can Mila change her mind?

Kat Slater heads to Phil Mitchell’s house with her sons Tommy, Bert and Ernie. Phil realises that Kat is still exhausted following her stay in hospital and he tells the boys to play on the games console so Kat can rest.

Also, Kim Fox is left thoughtful after a cutting comment from Vi Highway, worrying she’s getting old before her time, and she arranges a date for herself!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.35 pm