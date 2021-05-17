EastEnders spoilers: Zack Hudson ruins Sharon’s big day!

Zack Hudson causes chaos at the gym launch, Kat Slater returns home, and Mila makes a shock discovery about her younger sister

Zack Hudson has a run in with Kheerat Panesar in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sharon Beale despairs of brother Zack Hudson as his antics continue and he’s up all night drinking with Martin Fowler.

Floored by a massive hangover, Martin is not his best in the morning and his wife Ruby Fowler is left unimpressed when she has to go to a doctor’s appointment on her own.

It’s the day of the gym launch and Sharon is alarmed when she sees Zack trying to chat up an important potential client.

Zack Hudson is fuming when he gets locked in a cupboard!

Kheerat Panesar promises Sharon that he’ll sort Zack out for her. After managing to prise him away from the potential client, Kheerat shuts him in the locker room, cranking up the music so his protests can’t be heard.

When it’s time for Sharon’s speech, however, the music gets turned down and Zack's angry shouts from the locker room are all too apparent! Nancy Carter heads over to open the door and let him out. Furious with Kheerat, Zack takes matters into his own hands. Has he just ruined Sharon’s launch?

Meanwhile, Sharon has been trying to talk to her friend Linda Carter all day but Linda is ignoring her. When Linda finally turns up at the gym launch wanting to chat, she’s left frustrated by the kerfuffle.

Kat Slater is touched by Phil Mitchell's support

Kat Slater is grateful when Phil Mitchell comes to pick her up from the hospital and take her home after her stay. Back at the Slater house, Phil can’t deal with all the kids and the chaos.

When Jean Slater warns Kat she shouldn’t be mixing with the Mitchells, Kat is annoyed to see that Phil’s slipped away.

Later, however, Phil shows up to save the day and Kat is won over.

Mila Marwa's sister Kioni Marwa makes a shock appearance!

At the Prince Albert, Iqra Ahmed is horrified when she finds out that Kim Fox has plastered her love life all over her new Fox Catcher website. Meanwhile, Mila Marwa’s attention is taken by a young girl, who is trying to pocket a candle.

Mila realises that it’s her younger sister Kioni Marwa and she demands to know what she’s up to. When Kioni shares with Mila that their mum is taking her away for a ‘holiday’ soon, Mila seems worried. What are her concerns?

Also, Martin Fowler confides in Jean Slater that he’s worried that his marriage to Ruby Fowler is on shaky ground and without her, his kids will have no home...

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.