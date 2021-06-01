Hollyoaks spoilers: LOOK WHO’S BACK! Donna-Marie Quinn returns to Hollyoaks

Donna-Marie Quinn is back in the village and wants to see her kids Juliet and Romeo. Has the drug addict turned over a new leaf or is she still just as manipulative?

There is shock in the village when Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) returns in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and Donna-Marie’s daughter, Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) are busy setting up a birthday party for Sid Sumner (Billy Price) at the Salon De Thé.

A sneaky Donna-Marie manages to corner Peri in the village and tells her she needs her help in reuniting her with Juliet.

Has Donna-Marie Quinn really turned over a new leaf? It's not looking promising

Drug addict Donna-Marie assures Peri that she has changed and is currently going to rehab.

However it’s not long before it looks like Juliet and Romeo’s manipulative mother has slipped into her bad and selfish old ways.

Birthday boy Sid has not one party but two being organised for him!

Meanwhile, Sid turns up at the Salon and thanks Peri and Juliet for organising a party, but tells them Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) is already throwing him one.

Plus Grace Black (Tamara Wall) who has found herself being manipulated by Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) tells her boyfriend Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) that she is playing the long game with Fergus.

Grace Black is going to make Felix pay when the time is right!

She reassures Felix that once she has enough ammo, she’s going to get rid of Fergus once and for all.

Elsewhere, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) gives her mum Martine (Kelle Bryan) who has breast cancer, a care package.

Martine pictured with her daughter, Celeste

However defiant Martine isn’t used to feeling like a patient and decides she has to come up with a way to get her groove back.

Hollyoaks is shown Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm