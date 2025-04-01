Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox returns for a special flashback episode!

Warren Fox comes back home to Hollyoaks for a special flashback episode.

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) comes back to the village for the missing year in tonight’s special Hollyoaks episode on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

'Therapist' Tommy Odenkirk (Brandon Fellows) tries to trigger Joel Dexter's (Rory Douglas-Speed) memory by taking him to the hospital, but Tommy is in for a nasty shock when he discovers that his brother Billy is in a coma.

Joel Dexter is stunned to see his dad during a drug run. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As Joel struggles with this new information, his search for answers takes him back to the missing year where hidden truths come to light.

Jumping back to 2024, Joel and Leela Lomax's (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) marriage is on the rocks as her behaviour has become increasingly odd since Theresa McQueen's (Jorgie Porter) party in the woods.

With his grief too much to bear, Joel heads out to buy drugs, but he's stunned to find his dad, Warren. What will his dad say to him?

Leelah Dexter tells Mercedes McQueen a secret. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

At the McQueens, Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) has been experiencing worrying bowel changes, including blood in her poo and schedules a colonoscopy. Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is on cloud nine after her rekindled romance with Dodger Savage (Danny Mac).

Mercedes offloads her concerns to Leela about her upcoming hospital appointment and accidentally knocks over Leela's bag, revealing a positive pregnancy test.

Unable to keep her secret any longer, Leela admits she was sexually assaulted while drunk and Mercedes urges her to tell Joel the truth.

Will she listen to Mercedes' advice?

Warren gets Arlo Fielding to help him deliver a letter to Mercedes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Outside the hospital, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) bumps into Warren, who enlists the help of Arlo Fielding to deliver a letter to Mercedes.

Joel steps in when he sees Billy bullying his brother Tommy Odenkirk. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Back in the village, Freddie rushes to Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) after learning that his daughter Lexi has been taken to the hospital after being left alone with Curtis.

Freddie and Grace rush to be by her side as Dodger watches on from a distance.

Elsewhere, Leela's pregnancy test comes back positive and Joel intervenes when he sees Tommy being bullied by Billy at a nightclub.

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.