Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake gets a mysterious invitation

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) gets a mysterious invitation in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The invitation asks if Sienna can meet him at the park later that day, but Sienna has no clue it’s actually a plan that Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) has cooked up in order to get some time alone with Sienna.

Meanwhile, Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) gets a job offer in Manchester and asks his girlfriend Summer to move with him so they can have a fresh start away from Hollyoaks.

Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is left scrambling for words when she faces the blame for something she didn’t do.

However her meddling step-daughter, Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) has video footage proof that makes Mercedes look guilty!

Later on jealous Cher is left angry when her ploy to ruin her dad’s Sylver (David Tag) marriage to Mercedes only seems to bring the couple closer together.

It’s time for Cher to step up her plotting as she secretly orders a fake pregnancy test! How is she planning to make Mercedes suffer now?

Meanwhile, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) gets the wrong end of the stick when she thinks that Sid Sumner (Billy Price) still has feelings for her.

Later on and after talking to Sid she decides that he needs a girl in his life.

She tells her girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) that she’s going to give Sid plenty to smile about. What exactly is she planning on doing?

Plus Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) and Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) have an idea which doesn’t go at all to plan!

