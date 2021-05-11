Home and Away spoilers: WHO will get the job at Summer Bay Fit?

Mia and Tane are among the applicants for the position of manager at Summer Bay Fit on Home and Away. WHO will get the job?

WHO will the new manager of Summer Bay Fit be on Home and Away? (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Now that Willow Harris has left town, owner Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is looking for a new boss to run the gym.

Both Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) have applied for the job.

Since Jasmine is still in a spin over the terrible turn of events at the hospital, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) offers to help out with the interviews.

Irene teams-up with John Palmer (Shane Withington) to question the applicants.

John has some tricky questions for Mia on Home and Away

But when Mia arrives for her interview, it soon becomes clear John is not going to make things easy for her.

Will Mia rise to the challenge and ace John's tricky interview questions?

Meanwhile, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) is still recovering from the recent hit and run that put him in hospital.

Ari is unable to work for the moment and starts to worry about money.

Tane has applied for the job of manager at Summer Bay Fit on Home and Away

Ari's brother Tane is job hunting and hopes to hear from Summer Bay Fit.

However, Ari might have a solution that could help both brothers.

Elsewhere in the Bay, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is on a high after the swanky awards ceremony in the city.

Bella shows off the award she won after entering the Portrait Of The Year photography competition.

Nikau gets an unexpected job offer on Home and Away!

But things are looking-up for Bella's boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) too.

After attending the awards ceremony with Bella, Nikau receives an unexpected phonecall.

A modelling agent loved the photo of Nikau that Bella submitted for the competition.

Now she wants to offer Nikau work as a model!

Will Nikau jump at the new opportunity?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5 Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR