Neighbours spoilers: Amy Greenwood is back... and in charge!

Amy Greenwood is back in Erinsborough! But Roxy is definitely not happy about her return since Amy "stole" her job on Neighbours!

It's only been a few months since Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) left Erinsborough on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Amy packed her bags after her relationship with married man Shane Rebecchi came to an end.

But now Amy is back!

Roxy is annoyed that Terese has given Amy Greenwood the job on Neighbours

However, Amy's return is BAD NEWS for Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson).

Amy is the new manager of The Flamingo Bar.

Roxy was sure her "Auntie T" Terese Wills (Rebekah Elmaloglou) was going to give her the job.

Terese explains that Amy's job application was superior and she has more experience.

Will furious Roxy be able to put her pride aside and work with Amy at the bar?

Toadie gets some bad news on Neighbours...

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) confides in Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) about his relationship with Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).

What will the reaction be when Toadie and Melanie finally decide to go public with their relationship?

Unfortunately, it looks like word is already out about Toadie and Melanie's office romance.

Toadie gets a phonecall with some very bad news on the work front...

