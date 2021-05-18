Neighbours spoilers: Brent Colefax gets ARRESTED!

Brent Colefax is unexpectedly arrested on Neighbours! But WHO called the police? And will Harlow be in trouble for helping her criminal boyfriend?

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) is in for a SHOCK when Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) is arrested on Neighbours! (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

But WHO called the police on runaway Brent?

Was it Harlow's granddad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis)?

Or perhaps her ex-boyfriend Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland)?

Harlow is furious as Brent had already decided to turn himself in for the break-in at The Hive.

But now the situation is looking even worse for Brent.

As Brent is put under lock and key at a remand centre, will there be another family fallout between Harlow and Paul?

Mackenzie confronts Hendrix about his ex-girlfriend Harlow on Neighbours

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) reels when she discovers boyfriend Hendrix has been keeping Harlow's secret about Brent.

Why would Hendrix risk his own reputation to help a criminal wanted by the police?

But it soon dawns on Mackenzie that Hendrix will do anything for Harlow because he still has feelings for his ex-girlfriend.

Is this true?

Will Hendrix manage to talk his way out of trouble when Mackenzie confronts him with her suspicions?

Disaster strikes while Nicolette and Chloe are decorating on Neighbours!

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) offers to start decorating the new nursery at Number 32.

Nicolette wants to get back on track with Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) after their fallout.

But disaster strikes when Nicolette and girlfriend Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) accidentally break a precious family heirloom belonging to David's family!

Whoops!

Will their clumsiness reignite the bad blood with Aaron and David?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5