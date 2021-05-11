Neighbours spoilers: Ned Willis is caught out by Terese Willis

Uh-oh. It looks like Ned Willis could be in a whole lot of trouble on Neighbours when Terese discovers WHO leaked the business info to Sheila...

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) has been hiding a BIG secret from his family on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ned secretly gave confidential information about The Hive to visiting businesswoman Sheila Canning (Shareena Clanton).

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), who owns community workspace The Hive, is determined to catch the culprit.

The leaked financial information ruined Paul's business deal with Sheila, who was going to buy The Hive.

Paul's wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is busy investigating the situation.

But she's in for a SHOCK when she discovers the culprit lives under the same roof... Ned!

A furious Terese confronts Ned over his betrayal.

She vows to tell Paul the truth.

Will Ned will be fired as manager of The Hive (again!) and perhaps get booted out of Number 22?

Bea blames Levi after being sacked from the garage on Neighbours

Meanwhile, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) is furious after being sacked from her job at Fitzgerald Motors.

The garage mechanic takes out her frustration on boyfriend Levi Canning (Richie Morris).

Bea blames Levi for getting involved and accidentally landing her in it with boss Lucas.

Garage owner Lucas was not impressed when he heard how Bea swiped a private dossier from customer Sheila's car.

Levi feels awful for making things worse for Bea.

The copper is determined to fix things for his girlfriend.

But will Bea forgive Levi?

And what will she do now she has no job?

Sheila and Sheila have a heart-to-heart on Neighbours

Elsewhere, the other Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) offers businesswoman Sheila some emotional support.

But what has got Sheila so upset?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5