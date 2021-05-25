Neighbours spoilers: Ned Willis hides a SEXY secret!

Ned Willis knows he must fight his growing feelings for Sheila C on Neighbours. Will his girlfriend Yashvi guess what's going on?

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) has got a guilty conscience on today's episode of Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ned and businesswoman Sheila C (Shareena Clanton) shared a charged moment at The Hive.

So now they both can't help feeling awkward around each other.

Ned hangs out with unsuspecting girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer).

Sheila's mixed-up emotions get the better of her and she confides in Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) about what's been going on.

How will Sheila react to Sheila C's confession about her crush on Ned?

Elsewhere, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) wants to take his secret relationship with Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) to the next level.

Could it be that Toadie is ready to go public with Melanie?

Trouble is, Toadie mistakes Melanie's flirty response as disinterest.

So it looks like the pair will carry on sneaking around for the time being.

Karl, Mackenzie and Susan get the WRONG idea about Toadie and Angela on Neighbours!

However, nosey neighbours Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) are still determined to find out WHO Toadie's mystery lady is.

They are startled when they hear from Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) that Toadie is having a secret "work meeting" with Angela Lane (Amanda Harrison).

Can it be?

Is Toadie really sneaking around with pushy parent, Angela?!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5