Neighbours spoilers: Ned Willis makes a startling CONFESSION!

Ned Willis decides to lay his feelings on the line when there is another charged moment between him and Sheila C on Neighbours...

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) and Sheila Canning (Shareena Clanton) are still planning to open an art gallery together on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

But both Ned and Sheila C are trying to ignore their fuzzy feelings for each other.

When there is another charged moment between the pair at The Hive, Ned decides to speak out.

He confesses he has feelings for Sheila C!

Clearly she feels the same way.

But the question is, will the friends act on their forbidden feelings?

In the middle of a tense exchange between Ned and Sheila C, Ned's girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) appears on the scene!

Will Yashvi guess what is going on?

Levi and Bea announce their plans to go on a roadtrip together on Neighbours

Back on Ramsay Street, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) has been thrown into a spin by her boyfriend Levi Canning's (Richie Morris) generous gift of a car!

Bea feels guilty and decides not to have the serious conversation she wants to have about the future of their relationship.

As Levi gets excited planning a road trip for them, a guilty Bea realises her fears aren't going away...

Aaron thinks he's escaped volleyball training on Neighbours. Wrong!

Meanwhile, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and her brother Aaron (Matt Wilson) have a lucky escape when Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) has to work at Harold's Cafe.

It means Nicolette isn't available to boss 'em about during volleyball training.

But Chloe and Aaron aren't getting out of volleyball practice that easily.

Nicolette lines-up a replacement coach... who turns out to be even harsher in training than she is!

WHO is about to put the Brennans through their paces?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5