Neighbours spoilers: WHO makes an unexpected return to Erinsborough?

Roxy Willis reckons she'll soon be the new manager of The Flamingo Bar on Neighbours. But the return of a former Ramsay Street resident could ruin things...

It's a BIG day for Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) on Neighbours

It's time for the volleyball tournament to kick-off at The Flamingo Bar.

Roxy is confident the sporting event will be a success.

Roxy has pulled-out all the stops to impress Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and hopes she will soon be the new manager of The Flamingo Bar.

But could it be that Roxy has some unexpected competition for the role?

Roxy Willis rocks the mic at the volleyball tournament on Neighbours

Just as Roxy thinks she has landed her dream job, a former Ramsay Street resident returns to Erinsborough with a SURPRISE announcement!

Meanwhile, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) has managed to throw his girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) off the scent.

Yashvi arrived at The Hive just as Ned and businesswoman Sheila C (Shareena Clanton) were having a heated exchange about their forbidden feelings for each other!

Sheila C corners Ned at Harold's Cafe and wants to know what's happening between them.

Ned and Sheila discuss their situation after almost being caught-out by Yashvi on Neighbours...

Neither wants to act on their forbidden attraction for the other.

So Ned buries his feelings and clings to his love for his girlfriend.

But is Ned just kidding himself?

