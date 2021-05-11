Neighbours spoilers: Will Bea Nilsson get SACKED from the garage?

Bea Nilsson has put her job and reputation on the line after stealing THAT file from Sheila's car on Neighbours. Bea's garage boss Lucas is not happy...

Bea Nilsson (played by Bonnie Anderson) has some serious damage control to do on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Garage mechanic Bea has made a mess of things after accusing visiting businesswoman Sheila Canning (Shareena Clanton) of being up to no good.

Sheila has now made a complaint against Fitzgerald Motors after discovering Bea stole a private file from her car.

Sheila was shocked when Bea Nilsson accused her of stalking Ned on Neighbours!

Bea is worried when she receives word her boss, Lucas Fitzgerald (played by Scott Major) is coming for a visit.

The timing couldn't be any worse!

She is all ready to confess to what she did.

Ex-Neighbours star Scott Major returns for a guest appearance as garage boss Lucas Fitzgerald

But Bea's in for a surprise when Lucas already knows everything.

And he's NOT happy!

Is Bea about to lose her job?

Emmett is reunited with his mum Jenna on Neighbours

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are thrown by the return of Jenna Donaldson (Anna Lise Phillips).

The fellas immediately jump to the conclusion that Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) must have tracked down Jenna.

After all, Nicolette has made it very clear she thinks it's time Jenna's teenage son Emmett (Ezra Justin) moved on from Ramsay Street.

But Nicolette is outraged when Aaron and David accuse her of trying to break-up their foster family.

Nicolette has another fall out with Aaron and David on Neighbours

But if Nicolette didn't track down Jenna, then WHO did?

And now that alcoholic Jenna has got her life back on track, will she want to get back custody of Emmett?

