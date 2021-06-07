TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 8th June

Hospital is just one of the gems on today...

More dramatic stories in Hospital, further woes for Kian in Holby, and David Schwimmer is back in Intelligence. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Holby City, 8.20pm, BBC1

Kian’s troubles are about to get worse

It’s the day of fugitive Andrei’s operation and Holby’s troubled, drug-addicted, surgeon Kian Madani vows to make it a success. Evie wishes Andrei luck – but Fletch tells her to stay away. Kian’s day gets worse when social worker Connor (Emmerdale’s Mark Jordon) turns up and interrogates Andrei, and Kian realises Lucky has betrayed him. Later, Kian finds Andrei in a panic – now his whereabouts are known, he fears he’ll be killed by the drug dealers who are after him. When Fletch finds out Andrei’s gone missing with Evie, he’s not happy… and punches Kian! If you think this episode is explosive, be sure to tune in next week, when events take a very dramatic turn…

★★★★ VW

Hospital, 9pm, BBC2

‘My life has become so small and I can’t be the mum I’d like to be, I can’t be the professional teacher I would like to be,’ says Helen, choking back tears as she talks about the 18-month wait she has had for a hip replacement. The impact that COVID has had upon waiting lists across the whole NHS is catastrophic, with so many people facing a decline in their physical or mental health as they wait for vital surgery. It’s also had a devastating impact on mental health services. One suicidal patient has to wait 50 hours in A&E because no mental-health bed can be found.

★★★★ JL

Intelligence, from 10pm, Sky One/NOW

David Schwimmer as agent Jerry Bernstein

We’ve recently seen him in the much-anticipated Friends reunion on Sky One, but here David Schwimmer reprises his role as a blundering NSA agent in this comedy set within GCHQ’s cyber crimes unit. This second series begins as he and his sidekick (played by show creator Nick Mohammed) try to stop the Russians sending Hinkley Point nuclear power plant into meltdown. Their bromance is the sitcom’s strongest asset, and there are laughs to be had – not least with Diane Morgan later in the series. Yet we can’t help but feel David’s comic talents aren’t fully utilised.

★★★ IM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Before We Die, seasons one and two, All 4

Before We Die, Swedish-style

Not the new UK version on C4, but the original Swedish series. When her colleague disappears, detective Hanna (Marie Richardson) takes over his text-message contact with the undercover operative he has placed inside a crime syndicate.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Wonder, 6.45pm, Film4

Jacob Tremblay shines as the 10-year-old boy born with a facial disfigurement, who starts mainstream school for the very first time. Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson play his parents.

Live sport

International Football: Hungary v Republic of Ireland 6.55pm (k-o 7pm). Sky Sports Football/Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Hospital on TV tonight – heartbreaking stories

