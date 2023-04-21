A Tourist's Guide to Love cast: who's who in the romantic movie

A Tourist’s Guide to Love is a romantic movie that follows a woman named Amanda, who heads to Vietnam where she's on a mission to decide whether her travel agency should purchase a smaller outpost there.

But, while there, she finds herself becoming interested in Sinh (Scott Ly), a tour guide

The Netflix movie is partly based on screenwriter Eirene Tran Donohue’s real-life experiences: She told Tudum (opens in new tab): "This idea was based off of the time in my life when, right after college, my safe stable boyfriend unexpectedly broke up with me right as I was about to leave for a five-week trip to Vietnam.

"While I was in Vietnam I realized that that relationship, which was a good one, wasn't actually the best fit for me."

Rachael Leigh Cook as Amanda

(Image credit: Netflix)

Amanda Riley is an American visiting Vietnam who finds herself in an international love triangle while she's there trying to make business decisions, leading to an unexpected romance overseas.

She's played by Rachael Leigh Cook who has starred in The Baby-Sitters Club, Love, Guaranteed, 11:14, and He’s All That.

Scott Ly as Sinh

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sinh is Amanda’s tour guide in Vietnam, who she develops a connection with during her time there, something that takes them both by surprise!

This marks Scott Ly’s first major film role, after years of appearing on television. Fans might recognize him from Criminal Minds, The Young and the Restless, Animal Kingdom, and FBI: Most Wanted.

Ben Feldman as John

(Image credit: Netflix)

John was Amanda’s boyfriend of five years until he moves to Ohio and the couple break up. He's the third part of this complicated love triangle.

Fans might recognize him from TV comedies like Superstore and Silicon Valley. He also starred in the found footage movie Cloverfield and horror hit Friday the 13th.

Missi Pyle as Mona

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mona is Amanda’s business partner and longtime friend, so she's a trusted figure when it comes to her professional and love life.

Missi Pyle is known for her work in Galaxy Quest, Bringing Down the House, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and Tim Burton's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Quinn Trúc Trần as Anh

(Image credit: Netflix)

Anh is Sinh’s cousin and tour guide co-host so she has a key role in the movie.

Actress Quinn Trúc Trần is a Vietnamese-Australian actor and A Tourist’s Guide to Love is her second project. Fans may recognize her from My Mr. Wife.

Nsưt Lê Thiện as Ba Noi

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ba Noi is Sinh and Anh’s grandmother and provides a lot of the movie's comic relief, according to Tudum!

Actress Nsưt Lê Thiện has also starred in Goodbye Mother, Until You, The Emperor’s Gift, and Blood Moon Party.

Who else is in A Tourist's Guide to Love?

Jacqueline Correa

Andrew Barth Feldman

Morgan Dudley

Glynn Sweet

Alexa Povah

A Tourist's Guide to Love is out now on Netflix.