Without question, Netflix has become home to some of the most captivating true crime documentaries of the past few years, and joining the ranks is American Murder: Laci Peterson. The documentary follows in the footsteps of projects like Tiger King, Girl in the Picture and Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, which all held the attention of subscribers who felt horrified by acts of violence and riddled with sympathy for the victims.

In American Murder: Laci Peterson, viewers revisit the murder of Laci Peterson and her husband's subsequent charges. While the outcome of the case was largely settled with a trial that concluded in 2004, making this year the 20th anniversary of the verdict, the documentary examines the evidence and events of the case, leaving viewers to walk away with their own assessments.

If you've yet to watch the project on Netflix, or just want some quick answers to the biggest questions surrounding the docuseries, we've got you covered. Here are some things you may want to know about American Murder: Laci Peterson.

What happened to Laci Peterson?

As reported by ABC News , on Christmas Eve 2002, 27-year-old Laci Peterson reportedly went missing from her home in Modesto, Calif., which she shared with her husband Scott Peterson. At the time she was eight months pregnant with their unborn son.

Oxygen and Dateline noted that shortly after his wife was reported missing, Scott shared with authorities that on Christmas Eve, he planned to go golfing but changed his mind due to the cold weather. He opted to fish instead and took his boat to the Berkeley Marina, 90 miles away, not returning home until about 4:30 in the afternoon. Upon his return, he didn't see Laci, which he found unusual, but he assumed she was at her mother's house. When he later called his mother-in-law, she stated she hadn't seen Laci all day.

In the hours of her disappearance, the boyfriend of Laci's mother called 911 and a massive search ensued. Days and weeks went by with no sight of the mother-to-be. Unfortunately, it would be four months before her body and that of her unborn child were found on the shores of San Francisco Bay.

Was Scott Peterson convicted of Laci Peterson's murder?

Laci and Scott Peterson, American Murder: Laci Peterson (Image credit: Netflix)

After Laci's body was identified, Scott was charged with her murder and that of his unborn son. Police looked at several factors as they helped prosecutors build their case against him.

Law enforcement pointed to the fact that he purchased his boat 15 days before Laci disappeared and researched water currents. Additionally, when asked what kind of fish he hoped to catch on Christmas Eve, he couldn't say.

Then there was Amber Frey, the woman Scott was having an affair with. Again looking to ABC News, Frey stated, "I met Scott Peterson November 20, 2002. Scott told me he was not married. We did have a romantic relationship." The duo was involved at the time of Laci's disappearance, and the prosecution ultimately argued the affair was Scott's motive for murder.

It's also worth mentioning that Oxygen and Dateline stated that days after the bodies of Lacy and the baby were discovered, investigators went to bring Scott into police custody. When they found him, he had four cell phones, his brother's driver's license, his sister's credit card and a large stash of cash.

Ultimately, in 2004, Scott would be convicted of the first-degree murder of his wife and the second-degree murder of his child. He would be sentenced to death, but in June 2020, the death sentence was overturned and he was given life without parole in 2021. To this day, Scott maintains his innocence.

Where is Scott Peterson now?

According to Today , Scott is serving out his sentence in Ione, Calif., at Mule Creek State Prison.

Earlier in 2024, his case was taken up by the Los Angeles Innocence Project. Because of the organization's efforts, a judge has allowed a piece of duct tape that was found on Lacy's pants to be examined for DNA evidence. Could the evidence lead to Scott proving his innocence?

American Murder: Laci Peterson is now streaming on Netflix.