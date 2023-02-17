Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credit scenes explained

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for the ending of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Kang officially arrived in the MCU with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and not only does Marvel's new big bad play a central figure in the story of the movie but his presence reverberates in both of the Quantumania's post-credit scenes, teasing just a little bit of what's in store for the future of MCU with Phase 5 and Phase 6.

Before we dive into all that though, let's quickly recap what happens in the Quantumania ending. With the help of the Quantum Realm's rebels and Hank Pym's (Michael Douglas) super-intelligent ants, Scott (Paul Rudd) is able to thwart Kang's (Jonathan Majors) planned escape. However, as Hank, Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), Cassie (Kathryn Newton) and Hope (Evangeline Lilly) make their way back to Earth through a portal Janet was able to create, Kang pops back up and fights with Scott to trying one last time to escape.

Scott is overpowered by the raging Kang, but he has an ace up his sleeve. He has a handful of Pym particles and uses them on Kang's multidimensional power source, destroying it and closing the portal. Knowing there's only a few seconds left to escape, Kang rushes for the portal but Hope comes back and stops him. Together, Scott and Hope push Kang into the exploding power source, killing him.

Thankfully, Cassie, with her new knowledge of the Quantum Realm, is able to use her Quantum satellite to reopen the portal and bring Scott and Hope home. We then see Scott once again reflecting on his strange life, but also worry about the warning that Kang gave earlier in the movie — that if he doesn't get out, something even worse is going to happen.

Scott decides to believe that everything is going to be OK, but as fans are treated to the two post-credit scenes, we get a bit more info on what Kang was referring to.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania mid-credit scene — Kangs everywhere you look

Remember the mid-credit scene in the first Avengers movie, where fans were introduced to Thanos for the first time? Well, we pretty much get the equivalent of that with the Quantumania mid-credit scene.

In it we meet three variants of Kang, talking about how the variant they exiled into the Quantum Realm is now dead. While two taunt each other about wanting to be the ones to kill him, the third gets them to refocus. He says that our heroes are coming closer to understanding the multiverse and therefore potentially wrecking all that they oversee. To prepare for this, they are gathering a group of Kangs to discuss what to do. Or rather, all the Kangs.

We then see an arena filled with slightly different variations of Kang, amped up and ready for whatever plan they are cooking up.

For comic fans, this appears to be the MCUs version of what has been known as the Council of Kangs, where the character's different variants work together to achieve their goals. The mass of Kangs is also likely a direct allusion to the next Avenger movie, which is titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

But does that mean we're not going to be seeing Kang or any of his variants again until the next Avengers movie?

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania post-credit scene — the God of Mischief is back

The second post-credit scene in Quantumania pretty quickly answers our previous question, as it looks like we'll be seeing another variant of Kang in the near future, when the God of Mischief himself returns to Disney Plus.

The scene sees a Kang variant that calls himself Victor Timely in what looks to be either Victorian England or late 19th-century America. He is speaking of the ability to bend and control time to a crowded audience, which just so happens to include Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson). Mobius does not seem to believe that Victor Timely is a variant of the threatening figure that Loki has told him about, but Loki assures him, having met a variant previously, that this man is truly terrifying.

This is the first real tease we have for Loki season 2, which is set to premiere on Disney Plus sometime in 2023. While it's just a short clip, it gives us a lot to look forward to as the team of Loki and Mobius are darting through time again with the apparent goal of trying to stop these Kang variants.

