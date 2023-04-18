Are Khani and Matt from Longest Third Date still together?

Longest Third Date is not your average online romance story, as it explores what happens when two people are forced to lock down together as a result of a widespread pandemic.

Matt Robertson and Khani Le's unconventional third date took an even weirder turn as a result of COVID-19 when their spontaneous long weekend to Costa Rica ended up lasting 79 days thanks to global shutdowns.

Throughout Longest Third Date we see both of their perspectives, where they reflect on past experiences, what made them click, and how they managed to navigate the complicated circumstances that saw them stuck in a foreign country.

The two go through a lot together including a pregnancy scare and Khani desperately trying to keep their romance a secret from her father, so it's quite a stressful experience all around.

But did their relationship last and what happened after the quarantine period? Here's everything you need to know...

Are Khani and Matt still together?

The burning question on everyone's lips is simply: did their relationship survive? Considering the unique set of circumstances involving forced quarantine, canceled flights, and the uncertainty of a pandemic, Khani and Matt had a lot of feelings to navigate.

Their time in Costa Rica saw them bonding over themed cooking nights, catching up with friends over Zoom, and taking online classes together, including dance lessons to help them keep the boredom at bay.

Towards the end of their time stuck together, Matt confirms to journalists, to Khani’s surprise, that they are officially boyfriend and girlfriend, just before they manage to secure a flight home. It's incredibly romantic, but did it last?

Judging by social media posts, the answer is yes and they have since moved in together according to reports from New York Post.

They have alsoadopted a dog, which is sure to make even the most cynical person smile. Their dog has its own Instagram account, with Matt featuring in a video that was shared back in 2021.

A post shared by Banks da Blue Frenchie 🐾 (@banksdabluefrenchie) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Most recently, the couple were seen having a meal with some friends in January 2023, suggesting that they're still together. Khani's social media account is private and Matt does not share lots on his feed, but right now all signs are pointing to yes.

A post shared by Mike Ang (@mangstermind) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

How did Matt and Khani get home?

After 79 days in Costa Rica and flights being cancelled left right and center, they were finally able to leave and head back to the United States.

The documentary reveals that they made it home later that month via a government-sponsored flight to Houston. From Texas, they were able to get a flight back to New York, much later than they'd originally planed!

Longest Third Date is available on Netflix now.