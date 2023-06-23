Best movies on Turner Classic Movies this week: 17 classics not to miss

There is arguably no better place to watch classic movies than Turner Classic Movies, the 24/7 channel that airs both iconic and award-winning movies we've all heard of to smaller movies from throughout Hollywood history that you can discover for the first time. And despite the recent bumps in the road for the cable channel, movie fans continue to show their support for Turner Classic movies.

I count myself among those fans of the channel, where I have watched many of my favorite movies for the first time. So, I'm paying it forward and running down some of the best movies on Turner Classic Movies this week, from Saturday, June 24, to Friday, June 30.

Below you'll read about my top three picks for this week's lineup, followed by the major highlights of each day this week. However, you should definitely explore everything that the channel has to offer this week by looking at the complete TCM schedule on its website.

Here are the Turner Classic Movies that are definitely worth a watch this week.

On the Waterfront (1954)

Rod Steiger and Marlon Brando in On the Waterfront (Image credit: MARKA/Alamy Stock Photo)

Airing on TCM: Saturday, June 24, 8 pm

Directed by: Elia Kazan

Starring: Marlon Brando, Eva Marie Saint, Karl Malden, Rod Steiger

The Best Picture-winning On the Waterfront is one of the greatest movies ever made. Full stop. Marlon Brando's amazing performance and those of his co-stars (including Eva Marie Saint's screen debut) makes it a classic on its own, but director Elia Kazan told an incredible story of an ex-fighter now working as a longshoreman who struggles with whether to stand up to the union bosses that are intimidating the workers, including his older brother. Even if you know next to nothing about On the Waterfront, you've likely heard its most famous line, "I coulda been a contender." Hear it in its original context by watching the movie.

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

Kirk Douglas and Lana Turner in The Bad and the Beautiful (Image credit: MGM/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Airing on TCM: Tuesday, June 27, 8 pm

Directed by: Vincent Minnelli

Starring: Kirk Douglas, Lana Turner, Gloria Grahame, Walter Pidgeon

The Bad and the Beautiful recounts the rise of a successful movie producer, played by Kirk Douglas, and the people along the way who he has used and discarded. The movie portrays the dark side of making it in Hollywood (as does another TCM movie this week, The Barefoot Contessa, which I also love). It is not as well known nowadays, but the movie won five Oscars when it was eligible, including for Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress (Gloria Grahame).

The Palm Beach Story (1942)

Joel McCrea and Claudette Colbert in The Palm Beach Story (Image credit: colaimages/Alamy Stock Photo)

Airing on TCM: Sunday, June 25

Directed by: Preston Sturges

Starring: Claudette Colbert, Joel McCrea, Mary Astor

This one is high on my list because I actually haven't seen it, but the talent involved in The Palm Beach Story makes me plan to remedy that this week. Preston Sturges, who is responsible for classics Sullivan's Travels and The Lady Eve, directed and wrote (with Ernst Laemmle) The Palm Beach Story, which is about a husband and wife who decide to raise money for a big investment by getting a divorce and having her marry an eccentric millionaire in hopes he'll foot the bill. With a cast that includes It Happened One Night's Claudette Colbert and Sullivan's Travels Joel McCrea, hilarity is sure to ensue.

More movies to watch on Turner Classic Movies this week

Saturday, June 24

A Star Is Born (1954), noon: "A film star helps a young singer and actress find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career on a downward spiral." Starring Judy Garland, James Mason. Directed by George Cukor.

"A film star helps a young singer and actress find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career on a downward spiral." Starring Judy Garland, James Mason. Directed by George Cukor. East of Eden (1955), 3:15 pm: "Two brothers in 1910s California struggle to maintain their strict, Bible-toting father's favor as an old secret about their long-absent mother comes to light." Starring James Dean. Directed by Elia Kazan.

"Two brothers in 1910s California struggle to maintain their strict, Bible-toting father's favor as an old secret about their long-absent mother comes to light." Starring James Dean. Directed by Elia Kazan. Mister Roberts (1955), 5:30 pm: "In the waning days of World War II, the cargo officer of a Navy supply ship chafes at its role far from the action in the Pacific's backwater areas, his frustration rising when its captain denies the crew liberty over petty irritations." Starring Henry Fonda, James Cagney, William Powell, Jack Lemmon. Directed by John Ford.

"In the waning days of World War II, the cargo officer of a Navy supply ship chafes at its role far from the action in the Pacific's backwater areas, his frustration rising when its captain denies the crew liberty over petty irritations." Starring Henry Fonda, James Cagney, William Powell, Jack Lemmon. Directed by John Ford. Vertigo (1958), 10 pm: "A former San Francisco police detective juggles wrestling with his personal demons and becoming obsessed with the hauntingly beautiful woman he has been hired to trail, who may be deeply disturbed." Starring Jimmy Stewart, Kim Novak. Directed by Alfred Hitchcock.

Sunday, June 25

A Cry in the Dark (1988), 2:15 am : "A mother whose child was killed in a dingo attack in the Australian Outback fights to prove her innocence when she is accused of murder." Starring Meryl Streep, Sam Neill. Directed by Fred Schepisi.

: "A mother whose child was killed in a dingo attack in the Australian Outback fights to prove her innocence when she is accused of murder." Starring Meryl Streep, Sam Neill. Directed by Fred Schepisi. Pride and Prejudice (1940), 2:15 pm : "The arrival of wealthy bachelors in town causes an uproar when families with single daughters aggressively seek engagements, including the Bennet family, with five eligible daughters." Starring Greer Garson, Laurence Olivier, Maureen O'Sullivan, Edmund Gwenn. Directed by Robert Z. Leonard

: "The arrival of wealthy bachelors in town causes an uproar when families with single daughters aggressively seek engagements, including the Bennet family, with five eligible daughters." Starring Greer Garson, Laurence Olivier, Maureen O'Sullivan, Edmund Gwenn. Directed by Robert Z. Leonard Charade (1963), 10 pm: "Romance and suspense ensue in Paris as a woman is pursued by several men who want a fortune her murdered husband had stolen. Whom can she trust?" Starring Audrey Hepburn, Cary Grant, Walter Matthau. Directed by Stanley Donen.

Monday, June 26

The Celluloid Closet (1995), 8 pm : "A documentary surveying the various Hollywood screen depictions of homosexuals and the attitudes behind them throughout the history of North American film." Directed by Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman.

: "A documentary surveying the various Hollywood screen depictions of homosexuals and the attitudes behind them throughout the history of North American film." Directed by Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman. Rope (1948), 10 pm: "Two men attempt to prove they committed the perfect crime by hosting a dinner party after strangling their former classmate to death." Starring Jimmy Stewart. Directed by Alfred Hitchcock.

Wednesday, June 28

The Barefoot Contessa (1954), 12:15 am: "This is the life of a Hollywood movie star named Maria, as told by writer/director Harry Dawes, from being discovered in Madrid, Spain, until her funeral in Italy." Starring Humphrey Bogart, Ava Gardner, Edmond O'Brien. Directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz.

Thursday, June 29

Tarzan, the Ape Man (1932), 10:30 am: "A trader and his daughter set off in search of the fabled graveyard of the elephants in deepest Africa, only to encounter a wild man raised by apes." Starring Johnny Weissmuller, Maureen O'Sullivan. Directed by W.S. Van Dyke.

Friday, June 30