Coronation Street Christmas spoilers 2022: 6 HUGE festive storylines

It wouldn't be a Coronation Street Christmas without explosive drama for the residents on the cobbles.

From a shock proposal to a Christmas Day wedding gone wrong, it's all set to kick off as a suspicious newcomer arrives in Weatherfield. There's also danger in store for one of the teens and could there be a Christmas murder on the cards?

Read on for all the explosive storyline spoilers coming to Coronation Street this Christmas...

Six explosive storylines coming to Coronation Street this Christmas

Tyrone and Fiz tie the knot on Christmas Day?

Tyrone Dobbs is finally back with his close-knit family, so it only seems fitting to make things official with his one true love Fiz Stape.

The mechanic is eager to give Fiz a memorable Christmas, so he decides to surprise her with a Christmas Day wedding.

It seems that he has everything sorted for the big day; the dress, the venue, the party and he even tells the girls his big secret. But there's one vital detail he seems to be missing — the bride!

Fiz is clueless to Tyrone's grand gesture and thinks that Christmas Day is going to be a flop and as Tyrone heads downstairs with the girls in tow, preparing to unveil his big surprise, Fiz has vanished.

Will Tyrone find his blushing bride in time for their wedding or has Tyrone's romantic dream turned into a nightmare?

Daniel's Christmas proposal takes an unexpected turn

Full of festive spirit, Daniel Osbourne is planning to propose to Daisy Midgeley after getting the OK from Jenny Bradley and dad Ken Barlow.

Daniel goes all out for his romantic proposal, but his plans go awry when the ring he intended to use is stolen during a burglary at the Barlows. Will the stolen ring force Daniel to abandon his proposal?

Max is in grave danger

Christmas is usually filled with peace and goodwill, but that's far from the truth for the Platts as Max remains at loggerheads with his dad David.

As he continues to clash with his family, a rejected Max is lured into a dark new world of friendships that aren't all they seem and plunges his troubled life into danger.

Will Stephen murder again?

After killing Leo Thompkins, murderous Stephen Reid plans his next move as he desperately tries to cover up his crime. But the pressure is piling up for Stephen with his own family starting to ask questions, his ex-wife threatening to expose his lies and Teddy becoming suspicious of Leo's sudden disappearance.

How long is it before Stephen strikes again? And who will be his next victim?

A new face arrives on the cobbles — but what do they want?

At the Bistro, Nick Tilsley faces being blackmailed by evil drug dealer Harvey Gaskell after accepting his dodgy money that he thought was given out of guilt for meeting with his young son Sam Blakeman in prison.

Nick soon realises that there are a lot more strings attached when a new character called Damon arrives on the cobbles. As tensions rise, will Nick keep the secret from Leanne Battersby or will their relationship come crashing down by the New Year?

Summer faces baby heartache

After agreeing to be a surrogate for Mike and Esther, Summer Spellman faces a tough decision when she loses her baby. Will she tell the couple that she is no longer pregnant, and how will they take the news?

Best of the rest

For the other Weatherfield residents, there's an abundance of Christmas cheer as they raise glasses and hand out gifts.

Will Sean Tully and his ex Laurence make their relationship official, despite Todd Grimshaw's desperate effort to put a wedge between them?

Can George Shuttleworth make up for last year's present blunder when he gifted Eileen Grimshaw a coffin?

And can Sally Metcalfe's gift to Tim help restore calmness in the Metcalfe household?

