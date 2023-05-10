Dance Brothers cast: who's who in the Netflix drama series

Dance Brothers is a Finnish-language drama series that follows two brothers as they struggle to make a living as professional dancers.

Speaking about the series, Max Malka, Head of Scripted at Endemol Shine Finland said: "This is a special project, not only because it is a unique and ground-breaking take on the dance genre, but we have created a series that will showcase the very best of Finnish creativity on all levels.

"The combination of high-quality drama, exciting dance, and a diverse group of talent makes this the dream project for us."

The core cast of Dance Brothers is a fairly small one as the series does focus primarily on brothers Roni and Sakari, with supporting cast members playing characters they encounter throughout their journey.

Here's everything you need to know about the Dance Brothers cast...

Roderick Kabanga as Roni

(Image credit: Netflix)

Roni is an aspiring young dancer who has a job at a convenience store. Alongside his brother, he makes the decision to open a club to provide income, housing, and training space, while the duo follows their dreams of becoming professional dancers.

He's played by actor Roderick Kabanga and Dance Brothers is his first major role. Prior to this, he starred in the Finnish short film Levykauppa and the TV series Aikuiset.

Samuel Kujala as Sakari

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sakari is Roni's brother. Together, they have moved back in with their mother after living in London and they find themselves strapped for cash but full of ambition, and they both have the same dreams of a professional dance career.

Samuel Kujala is known for playing the titular leading role in the TV series Nerd: Dragonslayer666 and Roba in the series Lauri. He has also starred in a number of movies including F*cking With Nobody and Juice.

Cristal Snow as Angelo

(Image credit: Netflix)

Angelo is a record producer and works in the music and dance industry, and he finds himself getting involved in Roni and Sakari's story.

Cristal Snow is a Finnish musician, television presenter, and drag artist who represented Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008.

Jeanine Muyima as Karo

(Image credit: Netflix)

Karo is a dancer and a potential love interest for the two brothers, as she gets involved in the new club and the dance-offs and competitions that take place there.

Jeanine Muyima is a dancer. Dance Brothers are her first on-screen role.

Who else is in Dance Brothers?