Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 recap: Joe’s past won’t stay hidden

Dark Winds season 3 episode 3 opens with two little girls playing on the reservation. They set up a board like a ramp for one of the girls to try and jump over the other on a bike.

Just as she starts pedaling her friend signals her to stop. She sees something in the dirt on the ravine floor. When one of the girls pulls on a piece of cloth on the ground, they see it’s attached to a skeleton. It’s B.J. Vines.

Read on to find out what else happens in Dark Winds season 3 episode 3.

The search continues

Things then pick back up with Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) on horseback, still trying to find George Bowlegs (Bodhi Okuma Linton). They come across a small farm. In an outbuilding they find a red truck, like the one seen the night Ernesto Cata was killed.

A man comes in, but turns and runs when he sees them. As Leaphorn and Chee catch up with him more people appear. Leaphorn introduces himself and Chee, explaining they are investigating a murder.

A man named Halsey (Phil Burke) steps forward and says they are just running a small chili farm. Leaphorn asks who the red truck belongs to and a woman, Suzanne Thompson (Casimere Jollette), says it’s hers. She and Halsey go with the two cops to show them the registration for the truck.

Chee and Leaphorn check out the truck, but find nothing suspicious. Halsey says they haven’t seen any kids. Leaphorn and Chee leave, but first Leaphorn gives his card to Suzanne and tells them to get in touch if they see George.

Leaphorn and Chee go back to the station. Agent Washington (Jenna Elfman) pulls Leaphorn into her office and tells him the body that was found was sent to Flagstaff for identification, but she’s pretty sure it’s B.J. Vines. She asks Leaphorn to take her out to the site where the body was found so she can look around.

Bernie keeps digging

Meanwhile in New Mexico, Bernadette (Jessica Matten) leaves the apartment she shares with Garza (Tonantzin Carmelo) to go to work. She finds her gun on the seat of her car. When she gets to work she pulls up the agency’s file on Baca (Raoul Max Trujilo). Munos (Alex Meraz) tells Bernadette Baca is a really bad guy who works security for Spenser (Bruce Greenwood).

Bernie goes to her boss and tells him about stopping the tanker. She asks him how she can make things with Spenser. He tells her to go to the ranch and apologize.

Bernie does, but Spenser is curt and dismisses her after her apology. She offers to apologize to Baca too, but Spenser tells her that’s not necessary. On her way out of the ranch she stops to look around but she doesn’t find anything suspicious.

Later, Bernie is ready for her date with Munos. There’s a knock at the door expecting Munos, but it’s Baca. He heard from Spenser that Bernie was looking for him, and he’s free now. She grabs her purse, and a gun, and goes with him. He insists on driving. She’s scared, but agrees. In an incredibly tense drive, Baca takes her across the border into Mexico and refuses to tell her where they are going.

Eventually, they sit in a small restaurant. She doesn’t eat the food Baca orders. He wants to know why she was looking for him. Bernie sticks to her story about wanting to apologize, but Baca knows that’s not the truth. He leaves her there. She walks back to the border, where Munos is waiting for her after she called him to pick her up.

Ghosts

At the site where B.J. Vines was found, Agent Washington can’t figure out how B.J. got to the remote ravine. Leaphorn is uncomfortable answering her questions. While she is talking, Leaphorn has a hallucination of himself vomiting up blood and an arrowhead like the one found in Cata’s mouth.

Emma (Deanna Allison) goes to bring some flour to her parents. While she is there an announcement on the radio says that the body of B.J. Vines has been found.

When Leaphorn gets home, Emma is sitting at the table. She tells him about the announcement, and tells him not to make her ask. He tells her he couldn’t let Vines get away. Emma gets extremely upset and yells at him, saying he invited the spirit of Vines into their home and bloodied the memory of their son. Leaphorn tells Emma he did what he had to do. She runs outside, crying.

After the fight with Emma, Leaphorn goes back to the station. He gets a strange phone call from Suzanne, who says she will meet him at an old trading post in 45 minutes. Leaphorn immediately heads to the meeting spot.

She’s spooked but tells Leaphorn she knows Ernesto and George. She also tells him that Halsey was driving her truck the night Ernesto was killed and was gone all night. Then she runs.

Prime suspect

The next day Leaphorn and Chee, with Sena (A Martinez) and his men, descend on the chili farm with guns drawn. It’s a lot of ground to cover. Chee and two officers secure a shed, and inside on the floor Chee finds drugs.

There’s also a bulletin board with photos on it. One of the photos is of Bernadette. Leaphorn chases Halsey into an old barn. Suzanne is in the corner, overdosed on drugs. Joe stops to check on her. Halsey runs out and heads for the red truck, with Chee and Sena in pursuit.

Halsey escapes, nearly running over Chee and Sena. Leaphorn stays with Suzanne while she dies.

New episodes of Dark Winds premiere Sundays on AMC and AMC Plus. Previous episodes are available to stream on AMC Plus.