Dionne Brown teases playing Queenie Jenkins in the adaptation of the best-selling novel

Queenie, the South London millennial, won the hearts of readers and propelled author Candice Carty-Williams' debut novel in 2019 to become an award-winning bestseller.

Now the story has been made into an eight-part series for Channel 4 starring Dionne Brown (The Walk-In) as Queenie in her first major role (Queenie premieres in the US on Friday, June 7 on Hulu).

The drama follows Queenie, who is fiercely loyal to her tight-knit group of friends, as she attempts to make her mark as a journalist whilst also navigating her messy love-life, her mental health struggles and broken relationships.

"It’s not exactly a coming of age story", says Brown when What To Watch meets her during a day's filming in Brixton, South London. "She's already 25, but we follow her through that stage of young adulthood when you start to think, ‘Maybe I’m not so good at managing my money, maybe I’m not so sure what I want out of a relationship and you have to backtrack and deal with your trauma."

The drama, which has a star-studded cast including Sally Phillips, Joseph Marcell, Samuel Adewumni and Tilly Keeper, opens with a double bill and Queenie’s world being rocked when her long term boyfriend, Tom (Big Boys’ Jon Pointing), announces they need a break.

We spoke to Queenie star Dionne Brown to hear all about it...

This is your first big TV role and you're in practically every scene. How has that been?

Dionne: "It's been really good. It's been very challenging but a lot of fun. I hope I’ve done well with it. When I found out I'd got the role I was super happy and a bit overwhelmed because the book does so much for the culture and community and it was such a staple when it came out. I was pressuring myself a lot but it was so exciting to be part of it and it's been such an experience."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The opening episode sees Queenie's boyfriend Tom (above) tell her he wants a break in their relationship. (Image credit: Channel 4)

What was your audition process like and how did you celebrate when you landed the lead?

"When I was at drama school the one thing I wanted to do was always work on things that were really well written. I first met Candice (the author of Queenie) in 2022 when I was auditioning for her show Champion. The audition process for Queenie was quite heightened because it was such a big role, such a big job, everybody knows the book and the stakes were high but I love face to face auditions and doing things like chemistry readings with people. I was elated when I finally found out I'd got the part. I think I started twerking I was so happy!"

Queenie lives in Brixton, South London. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Are we going to see any big differences from the book in this TV series?

"I’m going to try not to say stuff that’s going to get me into trouble and give any big secrets away but what I can tell you is there are some new characters. There's a lot going on and it's going be exciting. The book is a great read and I think the show is going to be equally momentous."

Samuel Adewumni stars as new character Frank, who is a good friend of Queenie's. (Image credit: Channel 4)

There are lots of sex scenes in the book, some of them quite brutal. Queenie is also struggling with her mental health. How did you find the experience of portraying that side of her?

"The sex scenes were super nerve wracking. I could have thrown up beforehand from nerves. Sex is normal and it's a part of life but I never even had to kiss anyone at drama school and then I've come into this show where I'm going to have to be super intimate with different men and not not all of it is nice. Some of the sex scenes are quite heavy.

"Thankfully I had a fantastic intimacy coordinator called Adelaide Waldrop. We had two to three meetings during rehearsal week, and even before we shot, we had rehearsals with the boys, we discussed everything down to a tea like intimacy underwear, what goes where, how we would signal if either of us felt uncomfortable."

Sally Phillips plays Queenie's editor boss, Gina. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The author, Candice Carty-Williams was exec producer and showrunner on the TV series. Did she give you any advice on playing Queenie?

"Yes and she was so supportive. She was always telling me I was doing great and told me just to be myself. There were times when I felt like I was messing it up and I'd be like ‘Oh no...this book is your child', and she'd be like, 'You're fine. You're doing amazing.' She was really good at giving helpful notes. She'd say things like, 'Queenie is really tired and weary in this scene, she's not feeling resistant any more.' It was really helpful having her on set."

Dionne Brown as Queenie. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Did you have any input into Queenie's fashion and style?

"The looks were pre discussed by production and by the costume department but they were very clear at the start that they wanted me to incorporate some of my personal styling too. The director would say, 'Take out anything you don't like' And I'd be like, 'Really? You want me do do that?' I actually love a lot of Queenie's style and it's not too far from the way I dress myself in normal life. I like a lot of layered-up gold jewellery like hers. There's a few dresses and necklaces of Queenie's that I'd love to keep!"

Queenie airs on Tuesday 4 June on Channel 4 from 10pm and will be available as a box set. Queenie premieres in the US on Friday, June 7 on Hulu.