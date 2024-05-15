Queenie: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

Every now and again, TV watchers come across a new series that zeroes in on a big personality perpetually finding themselves in some of life's most awkward, yet comedic, situations. Queenie looks to be one of these shows.

With the summer blockbuster slate filling out for moviegoers it’s nice for series like Queenie, The Big Cigar, Clipped, The Bear season 3 and more to come along and provide nice stay-at-home options for streamers. Based on the Queenie trailer below, we can't help but be reminded of the sleeper hit/BAFTA winner, Chewing Gum. Want to learn more about Queenie like when it debuts and who's starring in it?

Here’s everything we know about it below.

Queenie premieres in the US on Friday, June 7 on Hulu. Those in the States interested in watching the series will need a subscription to either the standalone Hulu service, the Disney Plus Bundle or Hulu with Live TV.

The comedy premieres in June in the UK on Channel 4, but as of publication, we don't have a specific date. Once we have more information, we'll pass along the update.

Queenie plot

Here is the official synopsis of Queenie:

"Queenie Jenkins is a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman living in south London, straddling two cultures and slotting neatly into neither. After a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realize she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild. The series is based on the best-selling novel by Candice Carty-Williams."

Queenie cast

Starring as the woman at the heart of the series Queenie is Dionne Brown. Queenie may prove to be her breakout role, but she's previously starred in The Walk-In and Criminal Record. She's joined in the new series by Samuel Adewunmi (Secret Invasion) as Frank and Bellah as Kyazike.

Queenie trailer

Here is the Hulu trailer and Channel 4 trailer for the series. You'll notice that Queenie is going ot have her fair share of problems in the comedy ranging from relationship issues to those of the familial variety. Take a look at the clips below.