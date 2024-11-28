Do you need Prime Video to watch Raiders vs Chiefs Black Friday game?

The NFL has added to its Thanksgiving football tradition in recent years, playing a game on Black Friday as well. This year the Black Friday game is between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs at 3 pm ET/noon PT on November 29, with Prime Video handling the broadcast. But does that mean you need Prime Video to watch the Raiders vs Chiefs Black Friday game?

Good news for anyone leery of signing up for another streaming service, no, you do not need a Prime Video subscription to watch Raiders vs Chiefs on November 29. There are in fact a variety of options that are both free and/or on other platforms, including on local TV for select markets.

With Prime Video serving as the home of the NFL’s weekly Thursday Night Football game, many fans are already used to games streaming exclusively on Prime Video and may already have a Prime Video subscription (FYI, this Black Friday game replaces Prime Video’s weekly Thursday game, though NBC has a game on the night of Thursday, November 28, this week). If you’re already signed up, then you can simply watch Raiders vs Chiefs like you would any other Thursday Night Football game on the streamer.

But that is not a requirement this week. Anyone with an Amazon account, whether that includes a Prime Video subscription or not, is going to be able to watch Raiders vs Chiefs for free; potential new members can add an Amazon account for no cost right now.

Other options for streaming Raiders vs Chiefs include watching the Prime Video Twitch channel and through the NFL Plus streaming service; it's worth mentioning, that for NFL Plus you’ll only be able to watch on your mobile device or tablet.

If you live in either the Las Vegas or Kansas City broadcast area, you can also watch the game on TV, as local affiliates will air the game. That will be the local NBC station in Kansas City and the local ABC station in Las Vegas.

A quick preview of the game: with the Raiders season all but over, they are hoping to play spoiler to the Chiefs, who are 10-1 and currently hold a one-game lead in the AFC. The Raiders are expected to go with Aidan O’Connell at quarterback following the injury to Gardner Minshew in week 12. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes has started to string together some productive games after a slow start to the season. The Chiefs already have beaten the Raiders this season, but can Las Vegas repeat their holiday magic from last year and upset the Chiefs?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Raiders vs Chiefs kicks off at 3 pm ET/noon PT on Friday, November 29.