How to watch 2022 NFL Thanksgiving games

Almost as much as the turkey and the stuffing (perhaps more so to some), NFL Thanksgiving games are a holiday tradition. Part of that tradition is that the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are always playing, but in recent years a third game has been added to make it a full day of football action.

The three NFL Thanksgiving games that fans are being treated to this year are:

Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT

New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 pm ET/PT

While there are a number of other Thanksgiving TV options to watch, including World Cup action if you prefer the international version of football, the NFL on Thanksgiving is like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — you have to watch at least a little bit. Well here's how you can watch each 2022 NFL Thanksgiving game.

How to watch Bills vs Lions Thanksgiving game

Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs (Image credit: Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The first game on the schedule is the Buffalo Bills against the Detroit Lions, airing on CBS at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT. If you have a traditional cable subscription or a TV antenna, you can easily access your local CBS station to watch the game. Other options include live TV streaming services that carry CBS, which include FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Anyone who has cut the cord entirely from cable can still watch the game live if they subscribe to Paramount Plus, which offers NFL games on the streaming service for all subscribers. There's also NFL Plus, which allows fans to stream games live on their mobile devices and tablets.

The Bills are already familiar with playing in Detroit after their week 11 home game was moved to the Lions' home field because of the massive snow storm that hit Buffalo. They came out with a win there and look to make it two-in-a-row in Detroit to stay near the top of the AFC playoff picture and the super competitive AFC East. But the Lions won't go down without a fight, as they are playing some of their best football right now, winning three straight.

How to watch Giants vs Cowboys Thanksgiving game

New York Giants' Adoree Jackson and Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb (Image credit: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The other major NFL broadcaster in the US, Fox, hosts the second NFL Thanksgiving game, which sees NFC East rivals the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys square off. Like CBS, Fox is carried on by all basic cable providers, so if you subscribe to that or have a TV antenna you can receive the game from your local Fox station. Fox is also carried by live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Fox does not have its own streaming service, but anyone subscribed to a service that includes Fox can watch the game on foxsports.com (opens in new tab). NFL Plus should also carry the game, but again just on mobile devices.

The Giants and Cowboys are currently tied for second place in the NFC East with identical records of 7-3, but the Cowboys have already beaten the Giants once this year, so they hold the early edge. New York is coming off a tough loss to the Lions while the Cowboys are flying high after a beat down of the Minnesota Vikings in week 11. The winner of the game grabs sole possession of second place in the division and sets themselves up nicely for a potential playoff berth at the end of the year.

How to watch Patriots vs Vikings Thanksgiving game

Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins (Image credit: Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The final NFL Thanksgiving game for 2022 features the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings and airs on NBC. Like CBS and Fox, as one of the four major US broadcasters, NBC is available to anyone with a basic cable subscription or a TV antenna. Live TV streaming service options that carry NBC include FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

You can also live stream NBC's NFL Thanksgiving game on Peacock (which also live streams Sunday Night Football every week). You have to be a Peacock Premium subscriber to do so, but for a limited time you can sign up for the streaming service for as little as $0.99 per month as part of a Black Friday deal. The other streaming option is NFL Plus.

As for the game, the Patriots currently find themselves right in the thick of the playoff race with their recent three-game winning streak, now just a game back of the AFC East division lead. The Vikings, meanwhile, are running away with their division, but are looking for a bounce back game after being embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys in week 11. It should be an interesting matchup between the Patriots defense and the potentially dangerous Vikings offense.

How to watch NFL Thanksgiving games in the UK

Even UK NFL fans can get in on the NFL Thanksgiving action. Sky TV is broadcasting each of the three games on both its Sky Sports Main Event channel and its Sky Sports NFL channel. You can also stream the games online via the SkyGo app.

Here are the specific games time for UK viewers: