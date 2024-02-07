Domino Day episode 3 recap: Reuniting with Silas

Domino Day episode 3 picks up straight after the events of the second episode, where Domino told Leon she needed some space. After leaving his house, she bumped into Silas, her ex.

As we saw in episode one, Domino inadvertently released Silas from his prison when she attacked Jason, and now she is aware that he is free again. This is only adding to her list of problems, as she now knows she's a Lamia, a powerful species of witch that was said to have been wiped out.

Because of this, she is viewed in a negative light especially due to her increasing desire to feed, possessing a hunger that will never fully be sated.

By the time we pick up with her again, she's got a lot on her plate. Here's what happened in episode 3...

A difficult reunion

The beginning of the episode sees a rather shaken Domino wondering why Silas is back, while Leon approaches concerned about her. He asks if Silas is an ex, to which he replies that he and Domino never officially broke up.

Leon gets defensive but Domino tells him to go back inside, to which he agrees but says to contact her if she needs him. Turning back to Silas, Domino asks how he found her and he agrees to tell her everything, if they find somewhere private. So they walk off together.

We flashback to eight months earlier where Domino is at a party. Silas approached her making conversation. He flirts saying he caught her checking him out, but she rebuffs it by correcting him and claiming she was staring him down.

Domino initially rejects Silas' offer of a drink, but he follows her to a booth and tells her that he knows she's a witch, admitting that he is also one and will keep her secret safe. She asks him to prove it, so he whispers a spell that changes the colour of her dress.

They begin to bond over their shared magical abilities, with Domino never having met another witch before and staying quiet, blending in. He teaches her a spell that freezes the whole room, and he praises her for doing it on her first try. She's able to hold the spell for a long time and overcome with desire, the two kiss.

In the present day back at the coven, the witches are still stressed about Domino's existence because they thought Lamias were extinct and they don't know what to do about her. Sammie arrives at the coven and claims they need to help her, not harm her.

However, Sammie's fellow witches argue they should hand her over to the Elders otherwise they'll destroy the coven, and that they can't just let a Lamia walk the streets without doing something.

Coven leader Kat steps in and claims that her ancestors have found another way, surprisingly agreeing with Sammie. She tells them she plans to sever Domino's magic, which would stop her from being a Lamia, but Sammie is horrified by the idea.

Back at Domino's place, she and Silas have a conversation. She admits she stayed at their old flat for days waiting for him to come back and that she had no idea she'd accidentally banished him. She also says she tried "everything" to bring him back, and becomes emotional.

She tells Silas the truth about how she'll always need to feed and that she's a "monster", but he tells her that she's exceptional and she should embrace who she is. They kiss and sleep together.

At the coven, the witches gather the supplies for the severance spell which will remove Domino's magic, but Sammie is still not convinced this is the right decision.

We see flashbacks about Silas and Domino's relationship, including her giving him a tattoo to match hers, and it was clear they had a very strong bond prior to his banishment.

It is revealed that Silas' mum is an Elder witch who clipped his powers due to a "stupid teenage prank", so he is not as strong as Domino. It is a sensitive issue for him.

In further flashbacks, Domino meets Silas' mum, Esme, and the three have dinner together. She grills Domino on her past where we learn she was abandoned as a baby and doesn't know who her birth parents are. Silas interrupts his mother's line of questioning, becoming annoyed and accusing her of interrogating her.

Domino tells Esme that she was the one who pushed for the visit and that it "took a lot" for Silas to agree to the dinner. She asks if Esme would consider giving Silas his powers back, but she says that he "tortured" his history professor and it was beyond a prank as he'd claimed.

Esme snaps and tells Silas that his teacher had a breakdown and that he broke the rules and harmed a human, which gave her every right to clip his magic. Domino accuses Silas of playing down what he did and she storms off, so she follows him.

In the present day, Domino accuses Silas of not telling her the truth about the fact she's a Lamia, and he claims he was trying to understand it. She admits she took his grimoire to Cal, where she saw everything he'd written down about her.

They also argue about Silas' obsession with getting his magic back, where we see a flashback in which Silas tries to pressure her into casting a spell that would restore all his abilities. After a heated disagreement, Domino accidentally banished him.

Leon shows up at Domino's work and asks to speak to her. She apologies for Silas showing up, and Leon said he wanted to check if she was okay. They agree to put the brakes on things and get to know each other with no pressure.

When the witches begin to brew the severance potion, Kat forces Jules hand into the pot saying the spell called for fingernails, and Sammie is furious at her, calling her a hypocrite for going back to her ancestors.

While closing up after her shift, Domino hears a child crying outside and goes to investigate the noise. Cal is waiting for her in the alley and has cast the spell to lure her in. But Sammie arrives on the scene and Cal accidentally casts a spell on her, fatally injuring her.

Domino rushes beside Sammie's side, remembering a spell she once used to heal Silas' tattoo. She casts it on her, and Sammie warns her about Kat's plans to cast the severance spell. Sensing that she's weak, Sammie panics and says she can feed on her.

Sammie tells her she trusts her and Domino feeds from her, which causes her to pass out. Unfortunately, the coven catches up to her at this point and sees Sammie on the ground, wrongly assuming that Domino attacked her.