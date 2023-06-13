EXCLUSIVE: Jay Blades on unearthing 'unbelievable surprises' for new show East End Through Time

From boxing heroes to silk-makers, Shakespeare to the original ‘Jack The Lad’ presenter Jay Blades is delving into the fascinating history and people from his birthplace in London.

Channel 5’s new three-part series, Jay Blades: East End Through Time, sees The Repair Shop host return to his roots once again where he meets historians and local experts.

"Last year I made the series No Place Like Home where we looked at the area where I grew up but there was so much more that we didn’t delve into," explains Jay "So I was over the moon to go back and uncover more stories that were right on my doorstep."

Here, in an exclusive chat, Jay tells us more…

Tell us about some of your favourite discoveries?

"I loved finding out about the Huguenots who introduced silk weaving into the area of Spitalfields. They had come over from France in the 16th century and started creating incredible fabrics on looms. Back in the day if you were wearing anything that the Huguenots had made you were bossing it! I got the chance to try on a silk jacket and all I can say is, it’s a good job there wasn’t a mirror nearby because I think I would have fancied myself in that outfit. It was quite a get-up!"

What were some of your other highlights?

"When I lived in the area I used to go boxing at a gym near Ridley Road Market so I was really interested to hear about a boxing legend called Daniel Mendoza who was born in Whitechapel in the 1700s and who influenced the whole boxing style we see today and even the likes of Mohammed Ali. And I also enjoyed learning about Jack Sheppard who was the original ‘Jack The Lad’. He was a notorious criminal who had an incredible ability to break out of prison. He became a national sensation and when he was eventually hanged in 1724, over 200,000 people turned up to watch."

Jay learns about a local boxing legend in episode one. (Image credit: Channel 5)

We hear you meet an East End Pearly King in an upcoming episode..

"Yes and he told me something I didn’t know. I thought to be a true Cockney you had to be born in East London but he said you can be from south of the Thames and so long as you can hear the Bow Bells you’re a Cockney. We went for a meal of jellied eels and pie and mash. It was tasty but when you’re filming TV you’ve got to do so many takes the food always gets cold!"

And as an EastEnder born and bred, how is your Cockney rhyming slang these days?

"Not bad. I still use ‘Danny La Rue’ for ‘clue’ but a lot of younger people won’t know who Danny La Rue is and Scooby Doo is used more now. ‘Trouble and Strife’ for wife has also got a newer version which is ‘Hugs and Kisses’ for ‘missus’. It’s had a positive, modern upgrade. I like that!"

Which discoveries shocked you or took you aback?

"One of the biggest surprises was going to Abbey Mills, a Victorian sewer near Stratford. It’s the most incredibly beautiful building from the outside and it’s stunning inside too. You would expect a sewer to smell but it doesn’t. I was looking around going, ‘Wow, this is unbelievable!’ And I was blown away visiting the remains of the Curtain Theatre in Shoreditch. Apparently, Romeo and Juliet was written there by Shakespeare and he actually performed on stage himself there too."

You’re always so busy with The Repair Shop and your charity work and restoration business. How do you take time out to relax and look after yourself?

"I switch off by playing music. That’s my way of relaxing. When I get home I get the vinyl out and me and my missus will have a dance about. The longest dance session we’ve had was about four hours."

Jay Blades: East End Through Time starts Tuesday 13 June, 9pm on Channel 5.