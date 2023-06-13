Jay Blades: East End Through Time: release date and everything we know
Jay Blades: East End Through Time is The Repair Shop star's latest docuseries.
Jay Blades: East End Through Time is a three-part series that will see The Repair Shop favourite exploring the extraordinary history of his London home.
In his last Channel 5 docuseries, Jay Blades: No Place Like Home, the TV star and restoration expert looked back on some of the places that he called home and gained a better understanding of the area. Now he's back to broaden his historical horizons once again.
In East End Through Time, Jay Blades will be making even more amazing discoveries and learning plenty more stories about the East End of London's rich history.
When we spoke to him about the series, Jay said "Last year I made the series No Place Like Home where we looked at the area where I grew up but there was so much more that we didn’t delve into, so I was over the moon to go back and uncover more stories that were right on my doorstep."
Here's what you need to know about Jay Blades: East End Through Time...
Jay Blades: East End Through Time release date
Jay Blades: East End Through Time stars airing on Channel 5 on Tuesday, June 13 at 9 pm on Channel 5.
The remaining two episodes will air on a weekly basis at the same time. This means you'll also be able to stream the series on My5.
What is Jay Blades: East End Through Time all about?
As we've mentioned, the series will see the titular presenter delving into the history of his home in London's East End, exploring some of the stories of the people who've called the region their home .
The full synopsis for the series reads: "Jay Blades presents a new three-part series, exploring the history of London’s iconic East End. He may not be an historian but Jay is a proud East Ender, and he wants to tell the incredible story of the people who have come to call the East End their home through the ages.
"He makes some shocking discoveries, and uncovers forgotten stories; from Shakespeare who trod the boards in Shoreditch, and the Pearly King who gives Jay a lesson in cockney rhyming slang, to the original Jack the Lad who mastered the art of the prison break making him a household name."
When we asked what his favorite discovery was, Jay told us he was fascinated to learn about how silk weaving was brought to London. "I loved finding out about the Huguenots who introduced silk weaving into the area of Spitalfields", he said.
"They had come over from France in the 16th century and started creating incredible fabrics on looms. Back in the day if you were wearing anything that the Huguenots had made you were bossing it! I got the chance to try on a silk jacket and all I can say is, it’s a good job there wasn’t a mirror nearby because I think I would have fancied myself in that outfit. It was quite a get-up!"
Is there a trailer?
Not yet; if one arrives, we'll be sure to include it here.
