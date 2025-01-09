EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brittney on why now is the perfect time for his Grantchester exit

Ever since he first rode into Grantchester village on his motorbike in season four of ITV1’s cosy crime drama in 2019, Reverend Will Davenport has been much loved by his parish - and by viewers alike. So there’s bound to be tears as actor Tom Brittney quits as the crime-solving clergyman after six series, paving the way for ex-Hollyoaks actor Rishi Nair to take on the role of Reverend Alphy Kotteram for Grantchster season 9.

After much soul-searching, Will decided to accept the Bishop’s offer of taking over a parish in Newcastle. There’s now just the small matter of telling his good friend DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green) he’s leaving.

As the pair investigate the murder of a hotelier, and the case of an abandoned baby, Will drops the bombshell on Geordie and the detective doesn’t take the news well. Can their friendship be saved before Will leaves Grantchester for good?

In an exclusive interview with What To Watch, Tom reveals all about Will’s exit and why he’s decided to ditch the dog collar…

Will departs Grantchester with wife Bonnie (Charlotte Ritchie) and their two children for a new parish in Newcastle. Why did you decide to leave during Grantchester’s ninth series?

"I've really cared about Will, this person I’ve pretended to be for six years but, as an actor, I wanted to try something new and I thought Will’s journey had come to an end; I felt that, with everything he'd gone through, he’d finally found peace. So I thought it was a good place to say goodbye."

Will finds it tough, this week, saying goodbye to best friend Geordie. What can you tease about those final scenes? And how does Will’s departure set up new vicar Alphy’s arrival?

Will struggles to break the news to best friend DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green). (Image credit: ITV1)

"Geordie and Will have always had this lovely father-son relationship, so their final goodbye is heartbreaking for them both. There are no crossover scenes between Will and Alphy, like there was in series four between myself and James Norton, who played Reverend Sidney Chambers. It’s very much a clean end to Will’s story; he leaves at the end of episode two and Alphy arrives in episode three. But it’ll be the same Grantchester you know and love."

How does Alphy compare to Will? And what do you think Rishi brings to the role?

"Alphy’s past is very mysterious; there's something driving him in a different way to both Will and Sidney. Rishi’s a charming fellow and a wonderful, warm actor - I was happy to pass on the baton and it’s good to know Grantchester’s in safe hands. Rishi will be a hit with the ladies, that’s for sure!"

Rishi Nair joins Grantchester as Reverend Alphy Kotteram. (Image credit: ITV1)

What advice did you give Rishi about playing Grantchester’s new vicar?

"Although we don’t have any scenes together, I got to hang out with Rishi a bit and gave him tips on how to wear the dog collar and put the vicar’s outfit on in the most efficient way. And I gave him the same advice James gave me when I joined: always pretend you’ve heard Robson’s jokes for the first time. He'll tell them over and over again - just laugh like you've never heard them before!"

Have you been able to keep any memorabilia from your time on Grantchester?

"I actually built a little shrine in the corner of my flat for all the memorabilia I was given. I did get to keep Will's dog collar; I probably ended up with about three of them. I've also got little Lego figurines of me and Geordie, plus a Bonnie and Will wedding cake topper from when they got married at the end of series seven. I’ve also kept a lot of Will’s cool 1950’s motorbike gear, including the helmet!"

Tom has kept momentoes from Will's beloved bike! (Image credit: ITV)

What will you miss most about Grantchester?

"People don't tune into Grantchester for the crimes; it’s to see how this somewhat odd family unit gets along - or indeed doesn’t! - and I think back to my first few days on set playing Will and how I felt I’d found my family, too. Everyone made me feel welcome and I immediately felt I’d been there for years. So I'll really miss going onto set every day and being around Robson, Tessa Peake-Jones (Mrs Chapman), Al Weaver (Leonard Finch) and every other member of that wonderful cast."

What’s your most memorable moment?

"There's so many memorable moments but, mostly, it’s that I got to work with my best friend Robson every day. The concept of this unlikely duo solving crimes together was always an absurd joy. It never felt like work, we’d just laugh together. That's what I'll remember about Grantchester - how many deeply inappropriate scenes involving death and murder Robson and I ruined from laughing too much!"

Will the two of you stay friends?

"Of course! I grew up watching Robson on TV and, from the moment I met him at the chemistry read, we were already like best friends. We still text almost every day, and we’ve been fishing together, so I know he’ll be a friend for life."

Tom on co-star Robson: 'I know he'll be a friend for life!' (Image credit: ITV)

Grantchester fans have taken Will to their hearts, it will be hard for them to say goodbye…

"The fans for this show have been lovely. It was such a scary thing coming in to replace a household name like James Norton, so I was chuffed that Grantchester not only continued but that people loved it as much as they did and really took to Will. I hope I made the viewers proud and that I leave behind a character they loved."

You directed an episode of series seven. Do you go behind the camera this series?

"I was grateful the exec producers trusted me to direct on series seven and, yes, I did some directing on series nine, too. It was a little odd having the ‘old vicar’ directing the ‘new vicar’, but it meant I got to say goodbye to the show in a different way to just taking off the dog collar and leaving. I'd love to do more directing on Grantchester - but who knows."

Tom Brittney Directing Grantchester Season 7 - YouTube Watch On

Do you have a dream acting role?

"I want to do something quite different; I’ve played an Anglican vicar, so maybe I could have a go at being a Catholic vicar, that’ll be a stretch, ha, ha! I relished any time on Grantchester that I got to knock down a door and punch someone, so I’d love it to be a role where I'm running around with a gun or something - feeling like a kid again, playing in the forest with a stick for a rifle!"

Grantchester airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on ITV1.