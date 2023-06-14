Glastonbury 2023 — all the must-see acts according to Radio 2's Richie Anderson

Excitement is building for Glastonbury 2023 with Arctic Monkeys, Elton John, Lizzo, Blondie, Candi Staton, and Warpaint on the bill.

Taking place from Wednesday, June 21 until Sunday, June 25, it promises to be a pitch-perfect outing of the iconic music festival in Somerset.

If you've not been able to get tickets don’t worry — BBC is delivering over 40 hours of TV coverage and 85 hours of live radio from Worthy Farm with all the bells and whistles.

BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds are all involved and, for the first time ever, iPlayer is streaming performances live from the Pyramid Stage in British Sign Language.

What To Watch caught up with radio presenter and Strictly Come Dancing 2022 star, Richie Anderson, who will be soaking up the sights and sounds of the festival as part of The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show team on Friday, June 23 from 7am until 10am...

“l can't wait, it’s my Summer-Christmastime! I’ve got my wellies, portable phone charger and wet wipes packed in my peachy-coloured wheelie suitcase,” laughs Richie, who’s keyed up for the Glasto experience.

“My whole year revolves around this, but I wouldn't have it any other way. It's the most magical place on earth, there's so much to do and the music is amazing. I hope I'll still be raving at the Pyramid Stage when I'm 80.”

Here, Richie shares his ones to watch…

"I’m excited for this year's line-up. The beauty of Glastonbury is one minute you're watching jazz on stage, then grime, and the next an absolute legend," says Richie. "It’s the most amazing buffet; there’s a bit of everything musically. Bring it on…”

Arctic Monkeys, Pyramid Stage, Friday, 10.15pm

“Arctic Monkeys take me back to my student days, jumping around at Leeds University to You Look Good on the Dance Floor and Mardy Bum with a snakebite in my hand. When they play Glastonbury I'm going to be out the front, but with water instead of snakebite — you've got to keep hydrated in the sunshine!”

Leading from the front, Arctic Monkey's Alex Turner. (Image credit: Getty)

Lizzo, Pyramid Stage, Saturday, 7.30pm

“Lizzo will have a couple of tricks up her sleeve, it's not going to be just a straightforward set. Whether that’s costume changes or special guests on stage, I've got big hopes for Lizzo. I think she’s one of the big American superstars who gets Glastonbury and that audience… she’s going to be fantastic.”

Lizzo will be something special. (Image credit: Getty)

Guns N’ Roses, Pyramid Stage, Saturday, 9.30pm

“They're going to be incredible. Those big heritage acts where you somehow know every word of their songs, even if you're not a massive fan, that's what Glastonbury is all about. When you’re there in the sunshine, everyone just sings along. Guns N’ Roses are tailor-made for Glastonbury. They'll have the crowd in the palm of their hands.”

Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Pyramid Stage, Sunday, 3.15pm

“The legendary Cat Stevens has been on Radio 2, and is an absolutely joyous person. He’s going to go down so well at Glastonbury. Even people who might be new to him will be singing along, especially if he plays a bit of Father and Son. There’s something for everybody at Glastonbury.”

Just relax and take it easy with Cat Stevens. (Image credit: Getty)

Blondie, Pyramid Stage, Sunday, 5pm

“Debbie Harry is the coolest person in music and the coolest person at Worthy Farm this year. I cannot wait for Blondie to get up onto the stage and just bring it. She could literally walk on stage, play the first few chords of a song, not sing and the audience would do the singing for her, she is that iconic.”

Blondie's performance will be Atomic. (Image credit: Getty)

Elton John, Pyramid Stage, Sunday, 9.00pm

“Elton is going to be a moment. It will be one of those iconic ‘I was there’ performances, like Dolly Parton or Beyonce. I think he’ll be on that level and in 20 years' time we'll still be talking about his set. And you never know who will join him - fingers crossed for Sonia after her amazing Eurovision appearance!”

Is that a tiny dancer, or are they just far away? (Image credit: Getty)

Richie will be broadcasting from Glastonbury 2023 as part of the BBC’s coverage of the festival (Wednesday, June 21 – Sunday, June 25 ) on BBC TV, radio, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

Richie Anderson is Glasto-ready. (Image credit: BBC)

"We’re doing The Breakfast Show from Glastonbury on Friday morning from 7am until 10am. Zoe Ball's going to be there, while me and Tina Daheley are going to be roving reporters around the site," explains Richie.

"It’s that beautiful moment on the Friday morning when you can hear the birds tweeting, the sun's coming up, and everyone's waking up so excited. It's just the most magical thing, seeing Glastonbury so peaceful."