Here's where you can watch the shows that won big at the Emmy Awards

There is so much good television right now. Kimmel joked (probably too many times) during the Emmys ceremony that we all rely on it so much right now that it's become a part of our family. Given how much we all gushed over the Rose family from Schitt's Creek taking home a whole lotta gold, the sentiment's kind of hard to argue with at this exact second.

Obviously every viewer is a god with the powers to keep up with the insurmountable number of exceptional television series out there right now. But, just in case you want to revisit some of those faves (or you're like us and haven't quite figured out how to add that many extra hours into your day) here's where you can watch all the shows that won big at the 72nd Emmy Awards.

Schitt's Creek

This darling of a series swept every single comedy-related category during the 72nd Emmys. It had some stiff competition in the exceptional The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and What We Do in the Shadows, but it deserved every single win it took home.

Watchmen

If you missed out on HBO's cultural phenomenon, now's the perfect time to catch up on Watchmen. If you didn't believe the hype before, hopefully the gold statues they took home at the ceremony helped turn you into a believer.

Succession

Succession is one of those series' that have received rave reviews, and has a strong viewership, but folks either know everything or nothing about it. Honestly? That works to the show's benefit. Go in blind and just enjoy the ride.

Saturday Night Live

We've all seen episodes of Saturday Night Live throughout our lives. Though some would say that the quality has slipped over the years, others would note that it's simply a different animal than it was before. Considering the show's been around for quite some time, that's probably a good thing.

The incredible part for the Emmys? Eddie Murphy finally won his.

Euphoria

OK, we're cheating just a bit here. Euphoria came away with three wins — outstanding original music and lyrics, outstanding contemporary makeup (non-prosthetic), and of course outstanding lead actress in a drama series for 24-year-old Zendaya, making her the youngest woman to land that honor.

Gotta be honest here — Euphoria is a hard watch, between the drugs and the abuse and the drug abuse. But it's also an incredibly real series.

Ru Paul's Drag Race

Ru Paul's Drag Race has been one of the more fun — and flamboyant — reality competitions of the past decade or so. And two versions of the show were honored with Emmys — the OG Ru Paul's Drag Race, as well as RPDR: Untucked.