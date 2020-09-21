Here is the full list of 72nd Emmy Award winners
The weirdest Emmys yet are here!
It's a weird year for the Emmy Awards. Though, when you break it all down it's kind of just a weird year for everything. With that said, everyone's adapting to the odd situation the best they can. Nominees were sent video kits to ensure the best streaming quality possible, and production crews worked tirelessly to create the show. Given the circumstances, it was a solid event. Schitt's Creek rightfully swept the comedy categories despite some stiff competition, Mark Ruffalo gave one heck of a speech, and Watchmen came for what was theirs.
Here were our predictions, if you want to join us in laughing at how much we got wrong! And, without further ado, here are the winners of the 72nd Emmy Awards.
Best Comedy
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
The Komisky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
• Schitt's Creek (Pop)
What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
Best Drama
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
• Succession (HBO)
Best Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (Hulu)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
• Watchmen (HBO)
Best Actress (Comedy)
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
• Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Best Actor (Comedy)
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
• Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Actress (Drama)
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
• Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Actor (Drama)
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
• Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Actress (Limited Series or TV Movie)
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
• Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Best Actor (Limited Series or TV Movie)
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
• Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Supporting Actress (Comedy)
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
• Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actor (Comedy)
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
• Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress (Drama)
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
• Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Sarah Snook, Succession
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting Actor (Drama)
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
• Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Supporting Actress (Limited Series or a Movie)
• Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Supporting Actor (Limited Series or Movie)
• Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Television Movie
American Son (Netflix)
• Bad Education (HBO)
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix)
El Camino (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
• Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
• Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Reality Competition Program
The Masked Singer (Fox)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
• RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Reality Host
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
• RuPaul, Drag Race
Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
• Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)
Unstructured Reality Program
Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night (Food Network)
• Cheer (Netflix)
Kevin Hart: Don’t Fuck This Up (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
We’re Here (HBO)
Guest Actress (Comedy)
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
• Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actor (Comedy)
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
• Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Guest Actress (Drama)
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black
• Cherry Jones, Succession
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Harriet Walter, Succession
Guest Actor (Drama)
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
• Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
The Apollo (HBO)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV Plus)
Becoming (Netflix)
The Great Hack (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time (EPIX)
• The Last Dance (ESPN)
Animated Program
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
• Rick And Morty (Adult Swim)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Writing for a Comedy Series
• Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Happy Ending)
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows (Collaboration)
Tony McNamara, The Great (The Great)
Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows (On The Run)
Michael Shur, The Good Place (Whenever You’re Ready)
Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows (Ghosts)
David West Read, Schitt’s Creek (The Presidential Suite)
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama
Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America: Shirley
Sally Rooney, Alice Birch, Normal People: Episode 3
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable: Episode 1
Anna Winger, Unorthodox: Part 1
• Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson Watchmen: This Extraordinary Being
Directing for a Comedy Series
James Burrows, Will & Grace (We Love Lucy)
• Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Happy Ending)
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family (Finale Part 2)
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Marvelous Radio)
Matt Shakman, The Great (The Great)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (It’s Comedy Or Cabbage)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Miakhalifa.mov)
Directing for a Drama Series
Benjamin Caron, The Crown (Aberfan)
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (Cri de Coeur)
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show (The Interview)
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland (Prisoners Of War)
Mark Mylod, Succession (This Is Not For Tears)
• Andrij Parekh, Succession (Hunting)
Alik Sakharov, Ozark (Fire Pink)
Ben Semanoff, Ozark (Su Casa Es Mi Casa)
Directing for a Limited Series
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People
Steph Green, Watchmen
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere
Stephen Williams, Watchmen
• Maria Schrader, Unorthodox
Directing for a Variety Series
Dime Davis, A Black Lady Sketch Show, (Born At Night, But Not Last Night)
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff)
Linda Mendoza, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Flame Monroe)
David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus)
Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Episode 629)
• Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live (Host: Eddie Murphy)
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.