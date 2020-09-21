Here is the full list of 72nd Emmy Award winners

It's a weird year for the Emmy Awards. Though, when you break it all down it's kind of just a weird year for everything. With that said, everyone's adapting to the odd situation the best they can. Nominees were sent video kits to ensure the best streaming quality possible, and production crews worked tirelessly to create the show. Given the circumstances, it was a solid event. Schitt's Creek rightfully swept the comedy categories despite some stiff competition, Mark Ruffalo gave one heck of a speech, and Watchmen came for what was theirs.

Here were our predictions, if you want to join us in laughing at how much we got wrong! And, without further ado, here are the winners of the 72nd Emmy Awards.

Best Comedy

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Komisky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

• Schitt's Creek (Pop)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Best Drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

• Succession (HBO)

Best Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

• Watchmen (HBO)

Best Actress (Comedy)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

• Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Best Actor (Comedy)

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

• Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress (Drama)

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

• Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

• Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress (Limited Series or TV Movie)

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

• Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Best Actor (Limited Series or TV Movie)

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

• Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Supporting Actress (Comedy)

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

• Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actor (Comedy)

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

• Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress (Drama)

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

• Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Sarah Snook, Succession

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor (Drama)

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

• Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress (Limited Series or a Movie)

• Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Supporting Actor (Limited Series or Movie)

• Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Television Movie

American Son (Netflix)

• Bad Education (HBO)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix)

El Camino (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

• Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

• Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Reality Competition Program

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

• RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Reality Host

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

• RuPaul, Drag Race

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

• Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night (Food Network)

• Cheer (Netflix)

Kevin Hart: Don’t Fuck This Up (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

We’re Here (HBO)

Guest Actress (Comedy)

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

• Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actor (Comedy)

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

• Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Guest Actress (Drama)

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black

• Cherry Jones, Succession

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Harriet Walter, Succession

Guest Actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

• Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The Apollo (HBO)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV Plus)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Great Hack (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time (EPIX)

• The Last Dance (ESPN)

Animated Program

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

• Rick And Morty (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Writing for a Comedy Series

• Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Happy Ending)

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows (Collaboration)

Tony McNamara, The Great (The Great)

Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows (On The Run)

Michael Shur, The Good Place (Whenever You’re Ready)

Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows (Ghosts)

David West Read, Schitt’s Creek (The Presidential Suite)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America: Shirley

Sally Rooney, Alice Birch, Normal People: Episode 3

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable: Episode 1

Anna Winger, Unorthodox: Part 1

• Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson Watchmen: This Extraordinary Being



Directing for a Comedy Series

James Burrows, Will & Grace (We Love Lucy)

• Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Happy Ending)

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family (Finale Part 2)

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Marvelous Radio)

Matt Shakman, The Great (The Great)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (It’s Comedy Or Cabbage)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Miakhalifa.mov)

Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron, The Crown (Aberfan)

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (Cri de Coeur)

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show (The Interview)

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland (Prisoners Of War)

Mark Mylod, Succession (This Is Not For Tears)

• Andrij Parekh, Succession (Hunting)

Alik Sakharov, Ozark (Fire Pink)

Ben Semanoff, Ozark (Su Casa Es Mi Casa)

Directing for a Limited Series

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People

Steph Green, Watchmen

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen

Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere

Stephen Williams, Watchmen

• Maria Schrader, Unorthodox

Directing for a Variety Series

Dime Davis, A Black Lady Sketch Show, (Born At Night, But Not Last Night)

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff)

Linda Mendoza, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Flame Monroe)

David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus)

Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Episode 629)

• Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live (Host: Eddie Murphy)