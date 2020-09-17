Shows we want to win vs. the shows that will probably win at the 2020 Emmys

The 2020 Emmy Awards are right around the corner. Netflix and HBO both came in strong, taking home a large number of nominations between them. Darlings like Schitt's Creek and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also took home quite a few nominations between them.

Now, as is the custom of entertainment websites everywhere, it's time to discuss who we want to see win, as well as the dreaded who will probably win. Thankfully, in many cases, both options are great! Let's break it down by category, yeah?

(Image credit: POP. TV)

Best Comedy

Not going to lie, Best Comedy is a rough category this year. The beloved Schitt's Creek vs The Good Place was already hard enough, but tossing in What We Do In The Shadows along with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is rough.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Komisky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Who we want to win: Schitt's Creek

Who will probably win: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

(Image credit: BBC America)

Best Drama

Thanks to the success of genre shows like The Mandalorian and Stranger Things, we see some solid SciFi representation that hasn't always been seen in the major awards shows of yore. Regrettably, their existence in the category doesn't ensure their win, particularly in big categories like this one.

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Who we want to win: Killing Eve

Who will probably win: Succession

(Image credit: HBO)

Best Limited Series

While Little Fires Everywhere and Watchmen are the pretty clear frontrunners in this category, one of them had stellar performances wrapped in a struggling narrative while the other knocked both out of the park.

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Who we want to win: Watchmen

Who will probably win: Little Fires Everywhere

(Image credit: HBO)

Best Actress (Comedy)

Best Actress in a Comedy is another rough, rough category. There is so much talent spread between these six shows. Awards for everyone!

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Who we want to win: Issa Rae, Insecure

Who will probably win: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

(Image credit: POP TV)

Best Actor (Comedy)

Regrettably, the same sentiment cannot be copy and pasted between two categories. But would you just look at this list of power house performers? Ted Danson and Eugene Levy would be a tough call on their own. Adding in the rest of these all star performers is just impossible.

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Who we want to win: Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Who will probably win: Anthony Anderson, black-ish

(Image credit: HBO)

Best Actress (Drama)

Obviously all of these are going to be impressive competitions, and the skill shared between these ladies is unrivaled. However, this one was an easy choice!

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Who we want to win: Zendaya, Euphoria

Who will probably win: Olivia Coleman, The Crown

Best Actor (Drama)

(Image credit: NBC Universal)

Many actors have a lot more depth than what we see from them in their traditional roles. This Best Actor in a Drama category is a perfect representation of that, featuring more than one traditional "funny man" in a serious role.

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Who we want to win: Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Who will probably win: Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

(Image credit: HBO)

Best Actress (Limited Series or TV Movie)

Look at this list of powerful women portraying powerful women! And not the strong female character archetypes, either. Real, complex, powerful ladies getting it done!

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Who we want to win: Regina King, Watchmen

Who will probably win: Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

(Image credit: HBO)

Best Actor (Limited Series or TV Movie)

It's refreshing when the grouping of shows are all so different from one another. While we know what "Oscar bait" looks like, but if you looked at the series that this bunch was nominated from, you wouldn't be able to tell someone what "Emmy bait" was.

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True