Shows we want to win vs. the shows that will probably win at the 2020 Emmys
"You Can't Always Get What You Want" can be heard playing in the distance.
The 2020 Emmy Awards are right around the corner. Netflix and HBO both came in strong, taking home a large number of nominations between them. Darlings like Schitt's Creek and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also took home quite a few nominations between them.
Now, as is the custom of entertainment websites everywhere, it's time to discuss who we want to see win, as well as the dreaded who will probably win. Thankfully, in many cases, both options are great! Let's break it down by category, yeah?
Best Comedy
Not going to lie, Best Comedy is a rough category this year. The beloved Schitt's Creek vs The Good Place was already hard enough, but tossing in What We Do In The Shadows along with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is rough.
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
The Komisky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
- Who we want to win: Schitt's Creek
- Who will probably win: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Drama
Thanks to the success of genre shows like The Mandalorian and Stranger Things, we see some solid SciFi representation that hasn't always been seen in the major awards shows of yore. Regrettably, their existence in the category doesn't ensure their win, particularly in big categories like this one.
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
- Who we want to win: Killing Eve
- Who will probably win: Succession
Best Limited Series
While Little Fires Everywhere and Watchmen are the pretty clear frontrunners in this category, one of them had stellar performances wrapped in a struggling narrative while the other knocked both out of the park.
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (Hulu)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
- Who we want to win: Watchmen
- Who will probably win: Little Fires Everywhere
Best Actress (Comedy)
Best Actress in a Comedy is another rough, rough category. There is so much talent spread between these six shows. Awards for everyone!
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
- Who we want to win: Issa Rae, Insecure
- Who will probably win: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor (Comedy)
Regrettably, the same sentiment cannot be copy and pasted between two categories. But would you just look at this list of power house performers? Ted Danson and Eugene Levy would be a tough call on their own. Adding in the rest of these all star performers is just impossible.
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
- Who we want to win: Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
- Who will probably win: Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Best Actress (Drama)
Obviously all of these are going to be impressive competitions, and the skill shared between these ladies is unrivaled. However, this one was an easy choice!
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
- Who we want to win: Zendaya, Euphoria
- Who will probably win: Olivia Coleman, The Crown
Best Actor (Drama)
Many actors have a lot more depth than what we see from them in their traditional roles. This Best Actor in a Drama category is a perfect representation of that, featuring more than one traditional "funny man" in a serious role.
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Who we want to win: Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
- Who will probably win: Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Best Actress (Limited Series or TV Movie)
Look at this list of powerful women portraying powerful women! And not the strong female character archetypes, either. Real, complex, powerful ladies getting it done!
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
- Who we want to win: Regina King, Watchmen
- Who will probably win: Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Best Actor (Limited Series or TV Movie)
It's refreshing when the grouping of shows are all so different from one another. While we know what "Oscar bait" looks like, but if you looked at the series that this bunch was nominated from, you wouldn't be able to tell someone what "Emmy bait" was.
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
- Who we want to win: Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
- Who will probably win: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
