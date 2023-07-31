Hidden Strike cast: Who's who in the Netflix action movie

Hidden Strike is the long-awaited action movie starring John Cena and Jackie Chan that stormed its way up the Netflix charts since it finally debuted on the platform on Friday, July 28.

Work on Hidden Strike was completed years ago after filming took place in China, and it's previously gone by the titles of Snafu and Project X-Traction, but its finally here and has attracted a fair bit of attention!

Directed by Scott Waugh—the same man behind the camera for Expend4bles — Hidden Strike takes us to the near future and introduces us to two soldiers on opposite sides of a conflict in the "oil wars".

When their paths cross, the two soldiers end up working together to escort a group of civilians through a gauntlet of destruction on Baghdad's "Highway of Death" to the Green Zone, where they'll finally be safe.

Below, you can learn a little bit more info about the Hidden Strike cast, including the main characters and where else you've seen them.

Hidden Strike cast: Jackie Chan as Luo Feng

Jackie Chan leads the cast as Commander Luo Feng, otherwise known as Dragon. Luo leads a private security team recruited from China to extract the trapped employees of the Yutime Chinese oil refinery.

Where else have you seen Jackie Chan? Jackie Chan is an action star through and through and has appeared in over a hundred movies over his lifetime, including Rush Hour, the Police Story franchise, Enter the Dragon, The Foreigner, Drunken Master and Rumble in the Bronx, among others. He's also just lent his voice to Master Splinter in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. .

John Cena as Chris Van Horne

John Cena stars opposite Chan as Chris Van Horne. A former US soldier, Chris actually starts out on the wrong side of the conflict as a mercenary who helps capture some of the civilians. But after suffering a personal tragedy and discovering the attackers have a more sinister plan than just stealing some oil, Chris ends up working with Luo to help save the hostages.

Where else have you seen John Cena? Although he made his name in the world of professional wrestling, Cena is no stranger to the big screen. He's probably best known for playing Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad and HBO's Peacemaker series, though he's also appeared in the Fast & Furious franchise, including Fast X, Vacation Friends, Blockers, Daddy's Home, Trainwreck, Bumblebee and The Bubble. You may also have spotted him making a brief appearance in Barbie!

Pilou Asbæk as Owen Paddock

Danish actor Pilou Asbæk stars as Owen Paddock. He's the man revealed to have recruited Chris and the other mercs to capture Professor Ying Cheng and some of her associates, and he's the man in charge of attacking the oil refinery, waging his own private war against the company and engineering a massive oil heist.

Where else have you seen Pilou Asbæk? Asbæk is probably best known for playing Borgen's Kasper Juul and the ruthless pirate and eventual king of the Iron Islands, Euron Greyjoy, in Game of Thrones, but he's also featured in Samaritan, Uncharted, The Investigation, Overlord, Ghost in the Shell, Ben-Hur and The Borgias.

Who else stars in Hidden Strike?

In addition to the above stars, the Hidden Strike cast also includes:

Chunrui Ma

Amadeus Serafini

Zhenwei Wang

Jiang Wenli

Hani Adel

Rima Zeidan

Xu Jia

Gong Jun

Hidden Strike is now streaming on Netflix. For more streaming recommendations, check out our guide to the best shows on Netflix that you should be watching right now.