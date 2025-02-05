How Finn's news could impact Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful

Love it or hate it, Finn’s big storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful will impact just about everyone on the show. The revelation that he’s Luna’s father could end up giving his nemesis, Liam, an unexpected opening.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Liam (Scott Clifton) have never gotten along and that's not surprising as they’re both in love with the same woman — Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). She’s Finn’s wife and the mother of his son, and she’s Liam’s ex-wife and the mother of his daughter.

When Finn was trying to navigate a relationship with his birth mother, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), Liam was immediately furious and told everyone he could talk to (he literally had the same conversation for a whole summer) about how Sheila was a danger to Steffy. He even had the blessing of Steffy’s father, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), who appreciated Liam’s devotion to his daughter.

After Finn and Steffy worked things out and confirmed that their marriage was stronger than ever, Liam backed off of his pursuit and focused on being a friend and co-parent to his ex.

Now that Finn has been confirmed as Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father though, Liam has new cause to be concerned. Like Sheila, Luna also tried to kill Steffy. If Finn thinks he’s going to have some kind of relationship with Luna, there’s no doubt that Liam is going to swoop in and either demand a stop to it — not only to protect Steffy, but to protect his daughter, Kelly — or he’s going to throw his name back into the hat and hope that Steffy leaves Finn for him.

We’ve been down this road before with Finn and Liam, but this time the stakes are much higher because now Finn has two murderers in his family and they have both tried to kill his wife. There’s no way Liam will stand by and allow Finn to put the people Liam loves in danger.

But, in typical soap fashion, there’s a little caveat to this. Thanks to Liam’s father, Bill (Don Diamont), Luna is out of prison and serving her sentence in the Spencer Estate. That means his father has made it possible for Luna to be a bigger threat to Steffy than Finn; while Finn might want to visit her or talk with her, it’s Bill who actually took her out of protective custody.

Once Bill’s secret has been discovered, Liam will likely stop visiting his father or bringing Bill's grandchildren over to see him because Luna is there. Not only that, Liam will be left reeling at the notion his father thought it was a good idea to liberate the double-murderer in the first place and this could drive a huge wedge in their relationship — and in this case, it has nothing to do with Finn.

Though Liam now has a clear path to winning Steffy back thanks to Finn’s latest fumble, there are larger issues at play that could wreak havoc on Liam’s life on multiple fronts.