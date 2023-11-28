How old is Cameron in Virgin River? Everything you need to know

Virgin River's Dr. Cameron Hayek (Mark Ghanimé) joined in season 4 as a new physician at Doc Mullins' (Tim Matheson) surgery.

However, the suave doctor didn't get off to the best start with fans as his arrival threatened Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan's relationship when he showed an interest in Mel.

But in Virgin River season 5, he formed an unexpected romance with Muriel St. Claire (Teryl Rothery), despite the pair not having many interactions beforehand.

Throughout the drama that unfolded in season 5, Cameron and Muriel grew closer after she took a part-time job at Doc's clinic and she was also mayor Hope McCrea's (Annette O'Toole) love rival.

While they seem to be on cloud nine, the surprise pairing has had fans questioning how old is Cameron in Virgin River? And what is the age difference between Cameron and Muriel?

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

How old is Cameron in Virgin River?

Cameron's age is never mentioned in Virgin River, but we can guess that his character is probably the same age as the actor who plays him, Mark Ghanimé.

Mark Ghanimé is currently 45 years old and will be turning 46 this year on December 1. So it's safe to assume that his character Cameron is around that age. This puts Cameron around 45 or so when he first arrived in Virgin River.

What is the age difference between Muriel and Cameron in Virgin River?

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Similarly to Cameron, the show doesn't provide many clues when it comes to Muriel's age. However, we can also expect that she is a similar age to the actress Teryl Rothery who portrays the character.

Teryl Rothery is 61 years old, meaning that Muriel is probably around 60 years old too.

With Cameron roughly 45 on the show and Muriel around 60, this means that there is a 15 year age different between the pair both in the show and in real life.

Virgin River season 5 part 2 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, November 30. All episodes of Virgin River season 5 part 1 are available to watch on Netflix.